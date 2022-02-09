'Michael' will take an in-depth look at the complicated life of Michael Jackson, whose career in pop music spanned four decades.

Big news for fans of the late King of Pop, Lionsgate has just landed distribution rights for the Michael Jackson biopic Michael. The announcement was made by Joe Drake, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. Lionsgate will distribute the film worldwide.

Michael will be produced by Graham King, who previously produced the Academy Award-winning Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Michael will take an in-depth look at the complicated life of Michael Jackson, whose career in pop music spanned four decades.

Jackson started his career in music as a child, leading the family-run band The Jackson Five as the lead vocalist. Jackson, the youngest brother of the Jackson family, soon outshone his older brothers and later broke out as a solo artist in the 1980s, a decade on which he left an indelible mark in the shape of a single sequin glove.

Image via TIFF

RELATED: 'GLOW' Star Betty Gilpin Will Star in Anna Nicole Smith in Biopic 'Hurricana'

Throughout the 1980s Jackson scored Billboard hits for songs such as 'Thriller', which spawned a zombified dance craze, and 'Beat It'. And though his star shined into the 1990s, his reputation was complicated with a hodgepodge of odd purchases, from a chimpanzee named Bubbles to the now infamous Neverland Ranch. However, a permanent shadow was cast on his reputation after several child abuse accusations and charges.

Michael will seek to give an in-depth portrayal of a complicated man who was and is the King of Pop. The film will bring Jackson's signature performances to life and will seek to give insight into the musician's uniquely dedicated artistic process and complicated personal life.

Of his involvement in the film and his process in adapting Jackson's story to film, King said, “I first met the Jackson family in 1981 and I’m humbled to bring their legacy to the big screen." He continued, “Sitting at Dodger Stadium watching the Victory Tour, I could never have imagined that nearly 38 years later I would get the privilege to be a part of this film.”

Lionsgate's Joe Drake said of their acquisition of the film, “I am very excited that Lionsgate will be part of this epic film, and thrilled to be working with Graham, who has proven success in telling iconic life stories, from Bohemian Rhapsody to Ali; when combined with John, we couldn’t be in more extraordinary hands.”

The film is being produced by King himself, as well as the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain. The screenplay is written by John Logan, a three-time Oscar nominee. King and Logan have previously worked together on the Scorsese film The Aviator. John Logan previously wrote Ridley Scott’s Gladiator.

No further details regarding the film's production have been released.

Michael Jackson Biopic in the Works from 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Producer Graham King will produce the misguided project, which will be written by Oscar-nominated 'Aviator' scribe John Logan.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email