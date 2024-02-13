The Big Picture Michael biopic will star Jaafar Jackson as a young Michael Jackson and will explore the "brilliant yet complicated man" behind the music.

The film will showcase iconic moments from Jackson's career and delve into his turbulent relationships, including with his father.

Director Antoine Fuqua aims to present the facts about Jackson and let audiences decide their own opinions on the late artist.

The King of Pop is taking the stage in the first image from Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming biopic, Michael. The late performer’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson will star as his uncle during the entertainer’s younger years. The picture shared today by the film’s home studio of Lionsgate shows off the fresh star in a shot that looks eerily close to his family member. With his long hair pulled back into a ponytail, Jackson stands in the center of the stage, performing to what we can only presume to be a packed-out audience. With his white shirt open and a v-neck underneath, the photo teases one of what’s sure to be many iconic looks that we caught of the pop star during his career in the spotlight.

Set to land in theaters on April 18 2025, Michael is the latest project to come from Fuqua, the director behind Training Day and The Equalizer trilogy. As per the film’s official synopsis, we know that the creative team behind Michael will set out to shine a light on the “brilliant yet complicated man” behind such hits as “Thriller” and “Billie Jean.” The story will cover both his entertainment persona as well as his home life, likely showcasing his volatile relationship with some of the people closest to him - specifically his father, Joe Jakson, who will be played by Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo (Rustin). As today’s image suggests, there will also be plenty of recognizable moments from his most infamous concerts and music videos.

Along with Domingo and Jackson, the latter of whom has already proven to be the perfect up-and-coming star to play his uncle, Michael will also feature performances from newcomer Juliano Krue Valdi as a younger version of the budding King of Pop. So far, the two major names set to fill out the ensemble are Nia Long (Boyz n the Hood) as Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson, and Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller as one of Jackson’s attorneys.

How Antoine Fuqua Has Described His Story

Known for his talent behind high-octane action films and character intensive dramas, Fuqua is the perfect person to bring Jackson’s life to the big screen. During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Fuqua shed some light on how he’s guiding the film’s process and story, saying, “I’m gonna show you the facts as I know it, give you a better insight on Michael as an artist, as a human being - the good, bad, and the ugly - and let people decide for themselves on what they feel about Michael Jackson. That’s what I wanna do. I think it’s worthwhile.”

The latest musician-based biopic to come out in recent years, we’re looking forward to more images and teasers from Michael. Learn more about the project in our all-encompassing guide here and watch Jackson follow in his uncle’s footsteps in the image below.