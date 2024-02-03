Arguably one of, if not the biggest name in music history is Michael Jackson. He's the third best-selling music artist of all time and his 1982 album Thriller still holds the record for the best-selling album of all time. In the wake of successful musician biopics such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Elvis, Rocketman, and Straight Outta Compton; it seemed inevitable that the King of Pop would get a biographical movie of his own.

In late 2019, just over a decade after the death of Jackson, it was announced that a biopic was in the works by Graham King, the Academy Award-nominated producer of Bohemian Rhapsody. While the COVID-19 pandemic put a standstill on the project, things have finally picked back up. With a star in place, a release date set, and an esteemed director at the helm, here is everything we know about the Michael Jackson biopic; Michael.

Yes, Michael is scheduled to premiere on April 18, 2025, which is Easter weekend. As of right now, Michael will be the only movie opening on that date, as Universal had previously removed the horror sequel The Exorcist: Deceiver from that weekend slot.

Will 'Michael' Receive a Theatrical Release?

Yes, as expected, Michael will receive an exclusive theatrical release. Once the theatrical and PVOD windows conclude, the movie will eventually be available to stream on Lionsgate's Starz service, and eventually on The Roku Channel and Peacock, thanks to deals struck back in 2022.

Is There a Trailer for 'Michael'?

No, a trailer has not yet been released for Michael, and since the biopic is still in the midst of production, there is a good chance that we won't see one for a while. However, it does seem likely that the first official footage of the film will be soon at Lionsgate's CinemaCon presentation on April 10, 2024. That being said, the footage will probably not be released online. It would be safe to assume that the first trailer for Michael will be released to the public sometime before the end of 2024.

What Will 'Michael' Be About?

There has been much discussion over what a biopic on Michael Jackson will cover, especially with the music titan's estate involved. Jackson's career has been marred in controversy, including allegations of child abuse against Jackson, and Jackson's own allegations against his father, Joe Jackson. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, director Antoine Fuqua clarified what the movie will cover, saying:

" I'm gonna show you the facts as I know it, give you a better insight on Michael as an artist, as a human being—the good, bad, and the ugly—and let people decide for themselves on what they feel about Michael Jackson. That's what I wanna do. I think it's worthwhile."

The official synopsis for Michael from Lionsgate reads:

“‘Michael’ will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

Who Will Star in 'Michael'?

Taking on the role of Michael Jackson is no easy task and one that would be intimidating for any young actor to take on. Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will be playing Michael Jackson as an adult. This will be the 27-year-old's first acting credit, although he does have a striking resemblance to his late uncle. Michael's mother Katherine Jackson declared her approval of Jaafar, saying:

“Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

On January 19, Jackson released a photo of himself, in character as his uncle, on his Instagram.

Playing Michael Jackson as a child is Juliano Krue Valdi, who, much like Jaafar Jackson, has no prior acting credits to his name. Fuqua expressed his excitement over Valdi's casting in a statement, saying:

"If anything, casting the role of the young Michael was more difficult than casting the adult role, because where do you find a child actor with the chops of the greatest entertainer who ever lived? In the end, that was our focus – talent – and we looked far and wide for an actor who could embody Michael’s spirit through his voice, his charisma, and his dance skills. Juliano’s undeniable, raw talent put him at the top of our list".

Colman Domingo, who recently received his first Academy Award nomination for Rustin, will be playing Jackson's father, Joe Jackson. Graham King talked about his enthusiasm for Domingo's casting, saying:

"Few actors present themselves with Colman’s screen presence and force of will. We’re so fortunate to have an actor with his undeniable talent portraying Joe Jackson on screen. We couldn’t be more excited to have him join us on this journey."

Other cast members involved in Michael include Nia Long (The Best Man Holiday) as Katherine Jackson and Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) as one of Jackson's attorneys.

Who Is Making 'Michael'?

As previously stated, Antoine Fuqua is directing Michael. Fuqua is most known for directing action and crime movies such as The Equalizer trilogy, Training Day, The Magnificent Seven, The Guilty, Shooter, and Olympus Has Fallen. Although he has occasionally ventured into more dramatic territory with the Jake Gyllenhaal boxing movie Southpaw and the Will Smith historical thriller Emancipation. Michael is a passion project for Fuqua, who expressed his admiration for the artist in a press release.

"For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work – the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible."

John Logan, the Academy Award-nominated screenwriter behind Gladiator, The Aviator, and Hugo, penned the screenplay for Michael. Outside of his awards-oriented movies, Logan also wrote the screenplays for the James Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre.

Graham King will produce the movie alongside John McClain and John Branca, the co-executors of Jackson's estate. David B. Householter (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) serves as the film's executive producer.

Academy Award winner Dion Beebe (Memoirs of Geisha) will provide the cinematography for Michael, with Academy Award winner Barbara Ling (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) serving as the production designer.

Is 'Michael' Filming?

Filming was initially expected to begin in Santa Barbara, California in September 2023, but was ultimately delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA Strikes. On January 22, 2024, filming finally began.