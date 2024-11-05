The eagerly anticipated Michael, the Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, is pushing back its release date by six months to October 3, 2025, but for good reasons, rather than bad. The film's production was smooth sailing, with the singer's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, and Lionsgate, the studio behind the movie, is so confident in what they've seen so far that they're pushing the film into the awards corridor as they believe it could be a big hit with voters come the awards season.

The film, which has been written by John Logan, will explore the life of the complex but astonishingly talented recording artist, from his public persona to the private and complicated man in the mirror who struggled to reconcile his stolen childhood with the fame and stardom that came once he hit adulthood. It will also touch on Jackson's brushes with the law.

The cast of Michael will also include Colman Domingo (Rustin) as Jackson's allegedly overbearing and tough father Joe Jackson, Nia Long (You People) as Jackson's mother Katherine Jackson, Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as the legendary Diana Ross, Kendrick Sampson (Insecure) as Quincy Jones, Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why) as the maverick lawyer Johnnie Cochran and Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) as John Branca, who was the co-executor of the Michael Jackson estate.

Why Was Antoine Fuqua Drawn to Making a Michael Jackson Biopic?

Image via Disney

Fuqua confirmed back in July while speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub that Michael finished filming in May of this year, which put the movie firmly on track in its production. Fuqua was straightforward about why he wanted to make the movie, even though there's only so much that the director can reveal at this point:

"Why I wanted to make it? It’s Michael. I'm in the early stages of editing the film right now. We just wrapped on May 30. I’m very excited about it. I'm very happy with what we got in the can. Like I said, it's so early in the editing process, so I don’t want to talk too much about it. Michael was a big part of my life growing up, a big influence on my career, an incredible artist, but he was a human being and we’re exploring that. I'm very excited about it."

Michael is slated to premiere on October 3, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the movie.