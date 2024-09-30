The Blade films, starring Wesley Snipes, were undoubtedly standouts during the pre-MCU era of comic book movies. Blade II is a fan-favorite in the series, thanks in no small part to director Guillermo del Toro. The filmmaker imbued the film with his trademark signature energy, mixing vampiric horror and unhinged action. Additionally, Blade II elevated Del Toro's career, leading to the opportunity to make the beloved Hellboy movies. But did you know that the late pop star, Michael Jackson, was originally meant to appear in Blade II in a cameo role? It’s time to unpack all the details regarding the Michael Jackson cameo for the sequel that never materialized.

Michael Jackson Was Going To Appear as a Vampire Alongside Blade

In Blade II, the vampire hunter Blade forms an unlikely alliance with his vampire enemies and the king of the vampire nation, Eli Damaskinos (Thomas Kretschmann). Blade and his newfound allies explore one of the vampires' nighttime haunts, the House of Pain, in search of a new pack of mutant vampires called Reapers, who have been targeting both vampires and humans. This is where the planned Jackson cameo comes into focus. During a scene that was deleted from the final cut, Nyssa Damaskinos (Leonor Varela) is searching the back halls of the House of Pain when she notices a tall, dark, and gaunt vampire handling bags of blood and guts. Nyssa stares at the vampire for a bit before he silently shoos her off, so she leaves. Del Toro revealed in his filmmaker's audio commentary on the DVD special features that the tall vampire handling the bag of gore was slated to be Jackson's cameo role.

Jackson had previously asked Snipes about appearing in the sequel, the esteemed actor explained in a 2017 interview with Billboard. Snipes revealed that Jackson said he wanted to fight alongside Blade in the film. He explained, "He was like, 'No! I wanna be like Blade’s friend — I wanna fight with you!' I said, 'Oh Mike, you got jokes.' He was like, 'No, I’m serious!'" As passionate as Jackson may have been to be a part of the vampiric franchise, the would-be iconic cameo of the century would never come to fruition. The production was unable to secure Jackson's acting services for the non-speaking cameo. Instead, the role went to a local Czech actor, and the scene was ultimately removed from the final cut.

The Scene Became Useless Without Michael Jackson's Appearance

Without Jackson's cameo appearance, the scene in question becomes even more superfluous. It drags out the length of the House of Pain sequence, which is meant to feature Blade confronting the progenitor Reaper vampire, Jared Nomak (Luke Goss), for the first time. The scene is a bit moody but other than this, it doesn't offer much to the film. The ultimate decision to remove the scene undoubtedly tightens up the pacing and overall flow of the sequence, so the characters shift to the action portion much quicker, keeping the film's brisk pace afloat.

There's not much happening in the deleted scene since it was originally designed around the cameo appearance with Jackson as a vampire. The House of Pain establishes the locale as a depraved club for vampire nightlife. Losing the scene originally meant to include Jackson's cameo does not take away from that idea at all, and it's not detrimental to the overall viewing experience of Blade II. Although the scene was cut from the film, it was later made available on the film's DVD and Blu-ray extra features, so it's not lost to time forever.

‘Blade II’ Is Arguably the Best of the Franchise

Blade II is an exceptional sequel and a fun, bloody comic book romp, aided by Del Toro's direction and superior style, which gave the franchise much-needed energy. It strengthened the vampire horror elements and provided Blade with a formidable and terrifying adversary. The Blade film series truly peaked with Blade II, and it's fun to see Snipes make a welcome return as the infamous character in Deadpool & Wolverine. He did not lose a step in his first appearance in the role in the twenty years since Blade: Trinity. And although Blade II would've been all the more iconic with that cameo from Michael Jackson, it's the fact that everyone was on board for it to happen that makes the whole idea of what we almost had just as exceptional.

