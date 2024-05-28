The Big Picture Michael Jackson and Marvel were nearly intertwined through a purchase deal in the 1990s.

Jackson's desire to purchase Marvel likely stemmed from wanting to play Spider-Man on screen.

Jackson's potential purchase could have altered pop culture, but Marvel's patience led to success.

In the last 50 years, two of the most popular and successful entertainment figures/brands are Michael Jackson and Marvel. They revolutionized their respective industries and transcended their medium through brand recognition alone. In between Jackson's reign as the King of Pop in the 1980s and the dominance of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2010s was the 1990s, a low point for both figures. While still financially prosperous, Jackson was marred in controversy after allegations of sexual abuse, which followed him for the rest of his life. Marvel, before its revitalization on the big screen in the 21st century, flirted with bankruptcy. Things could've drastically altered the landscape of all media if Jackson purchased the rights to Marvel Comics. Yes, this almost happened.

Michael Jackson and Marvel Were at a Crossroads in the 1990s

Michael Jackson and Marvel, highly profitable brands with distinct iconography, needed a reset in the 1990s. Jackson was not just the most recognizable and successful pop star in the '80s, but he may have been the most famous person in the world. Music alone did not outline the full scope of his influence, as his impact on fashion, dance, and music videos was unparalleled. Jackson's music videos drew the attention of some of Hollywood's finest directors, including John Landis and Martin Scorsese, who directed "Thriller" and "Bad," respectively. The star's music videos were cinematic, forgoing rudimentary concert footage and telling a narrative. Jackson took an interest in movies, starring in Sidney Lumet's much-maligned screen adaptation of The Wiz, and releasing an anthology film made up of short stories and extended music videos, Moonwalker. He starred in the short film, Captain EO, exhibited at Disney theme parks, directed by none other than Francis Ford Coppola and written by George Lucas.

It appeared as though the writing was on the wall for Marvel Entertainment in the '90s. Despite carving out a market in Saturday morning cartoons during the decade, the bubble quickly burst, and in 1996, they filed for bankruptcy. Once a hot commodity, the New York Stock Exchange delisted Marvel. Toy Biz, the manufacturer of toys inspired by Marvel characters, bought a stake in the company, and the two eventually merged. After an extensive saga to get Spider-Man (perhaps their most coveted creation) on the big screen throughout the '90s, Marvel struck gold with Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, which spawned two sequels and a subsequent empire of films based on various Marvel series.

Michael Jackson Had Plans To Buy Marvel

The Spider-Man character is a goldmine for Marvel and Disney, who now owns the film rights of the property with Sony. Since the pandemic, Marvel has experienced a string of relatively underwhelming financial returns, but their most successful film in this period lies with their lone Spider-Man installment, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed nearly $2 billion worldwide. Everyone loves Spider-Man, and they are lucky enough to have your friendly neighborhood at their disposal. In a film landscape run by sequels and reboots, most remain unbothered when Spider-Man is reimagined every few years, whether in live-action or animated form.

Around the time James Cameron drafted a treatment for his vision for Spider-Man, another titanic figure in entertainment, Michael Jackson, had dreams of swinging across New York City fighting crime. In an interview with the YouTube channel, Popcorned Planet, the late musician's nephew, Taj Jackson, revealed that his uncle openly discussed purchasing Marvel with the family. He wanted to collaborate with Stan Lee, the co-creator of Spider-Man and the charismatic mascot of the superhero factory. Of course, this partnership never unfolded. According to Taj, "they were shut down from doing that," with the reasons and specifics behind this broken deal being unclear, but he claims both parties were invested in finalizing a deal.

It's Believed That Michael Jackson Wanted To Play Spider-Man

While Michael was well-versed with all of Marvel lore, Taj asserted that he "probably wanted to be Spider-Man." Furthermore, he argues that his uncle would've been fond of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "He would have thought this is the greatest thing since sliced bread--all these characters coming together," Jackson stated. Michael Jackson died in 2009, the year that Disney purchased Marvel and expedited the construction of the expanded cinematic universe.

Stan Lee suspected that Jackson's decision to buy the rights to Marvel was motivated by his desire to play Spider-Man on the big screen. Even when Lee told him that the rights to the character would not be for sale, an insistent Jackson claimed that he would purchase all of Marvel. Lee and Jackson met occasionally, with one meeting triggering a poignant response from the Spider-Man creator. Lee was overwhelmed by Jackson's sense of isolation and alienation. After all, the feeling of being the most popular celebrity in the world for decades must be grating. The singer was always cordial with Lee, and from his experiences, the comic writer recalled that he was a "nice guy."

What Would Michael Jackson's Spider-Man Have Looked Like?

With Jackson's celebrity Q Score plummeting following his abuse allegations and Marvel's financial struggles, this abandoned partnership would have been mutually beneficial on paper. A career pivot in playing a superhero in a film, music video, or live performance, is an ideal brand strategy when one's image is falling by the wayside, but with our sacred relationship to comic book lore today, Jackson as Spider-Man evokes a sense of desperate stunt casting. Some people were incredulous at the idea of a 26-year-old Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker.

Jackson was in his early '40s at the time of Spider-Man's release. If Marvel relinquished their rights in the '90s to Jackson, there's a strong possibility that the characters and stories would have lost their rich iconography and become part of the pop star's repertoire. The Marvel brand would be lost and overshadowed by Jackson's towering presence. Ultimately, Marvel's patience to wait for directors like Sam Raimi and Bryan Singer to emerge and offer fresh takes on its characters while staying faithful to the source material paid dividends, more so than any check from Jackson.

Jackson buying a stake or the majority of Marvel Comics in the '90s, presumably at a discounted price, would've been one of the most astute investments in modern times. Neverland Ranch, Jackson's mansion and private amusement park that had an infamous reputation due to the many sexual abuse claims, was inspired by another favorite character of Jackson's, Peter Pan. The King of Pop's childlike wonder motivated him to try purchasing Marvel Comics, which could have forever altered the landscape of pop culture in unthinkable ways.