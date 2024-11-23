Often, pop stars who leaped to the big screen have mixed results. While some stars manage to headline seminal classics like Prince's Purple Rain, others, like Vanilla Ice's Cool As Ice, become infamous flops forever ripped apart in online memes. In most cases, the star's input behind the scenes gets deferred to screenwriters and directors to create a traditional narrative inspired by their life story. However, when Michael Jackson released Moonwalker in 1988, the King of Pop gave fans a glimpse of how his genius mind works.

In the '80s, people could not go anywhere without Jackson's presence in their daily life. Records and concerts sold out, music videos on hourly rotation on MTV, Pepsi commercials featuring the King of Pop, and toys inspired by his various public appearances. The success of Jackson's monumental 1982 album Thriller transitioned the talented child singer of the Jackson 5 into a global pop icon. Despite his historical breakthroughs, there was one medium that Jackson struggled to crack: Movies. Determined to make his Thriller follow-up album Bad an even bigger success, Jackson accompanied the 1987 release with the ambitious motion picture event.

'Moonwalker' Spotlights The Chaotic Lifestyle of Michael Jackson

Image via Warner Bros.

As a theatrical film, Moonwalker was meant to be Jackson's big-screen triumph, as Purple Rain had done for Prince. Yet, the biggest difference between the two musical motion pictures was the overall execution. The first hour of Moonwalker is a vanity montage of Jackson clips during the Bad World Tour in 1987, along with the King of Pop's career highlights. There's no narration to accompany the montage. Only a visual evolution of Jackson's growth spotlighting his chart-topping hits with the Jackson 5, his transition into an adult superstar, and his contribution to the charity single, "We Are the World."

After the biographical montage, viewers are treated to a wild rollercoaster ride with a little Michael Jackson (Brandon Quintin Adams) starring in a kid parody of Jackson's Bad music video titled "Badder." It soon transitions into a claymation sequence by The California Raisins creator, Will Vinton. The segment features Jackson as an animated rabbit being pursued by fans and paparazzi to the tune of "Speed Demon." This high-energy, chaotic sequence encapsulates two aspects of Jackson's life: His fans who idol worship him and his disdain for the media. The latter aspect is the center of Moonwalker's closing segment in the first half, "Leave Me Alone." Switching from claymation to animated cutouts with stop-motion, the music video examines the dark side of Jackson's star status, where the press tries to tear down his unusual behavior, portraying his life as one giant amusement park attraction.

Michael Jackson Becomes A Living Superhero In The Second Half Of 'Moonwalker'

Close

The latter half of Moonwalker, "Smooth Criminal," is a Steven Spielberg-inspired science fiction story fitting for the era. Written by Superman: The Movie co-screenwriter David Newman, Jackson plays an otherworldly being who must save three orphan kids from the clutches of a James Bond-like drug dealer baddie, Mr. Big (Joe Pesci). The overall concept is essentially Thriller with a longer running time and a longer story. Its central theme of a Christ-like figure battling evil forces on earth not only depicts Jackson as a champion for the children of the world but also emphasizes his love for comic books, as the King of Pop was an avid Marvel fan throughout his life.

The hour-long segment portrays Jackson as a superhero fighting the war on drugs. The powers of the universe give Jackson the wildest abilities, such as turning into a sports car and later a giant robot in his likeness to face Mr. Big in the climax. The highlight of the segment is the moment Jackson turns a desolate nightclub into a '30s-style gangster spot to the tune of "Smooth Criminal." While the musical number is pointless to the overall narrative, it would end up being the King of Pop's most ambitious visual feat, paying tribute to Fred Astaire and '30s gangster films.

Moonwalker is a vanity project that tries to fit everything to empower Jackson on screen without traditional storytelling: Portraying the King of Pop as a superhero akin to Captain EO, his desire to recapture the youth he never had, and his mission for world peace despite his message getting lost in the minds of critics and fanatic fans. The film never made it to American cinemas, failing to have the impact that Purple Rain enjoyed four years earlier. Yet, Moonwalker remains a unique piece of film that gets as close as possible into Michael Jackson's mind and vision of the world.

Moonwalker Release Date October 29, 1988 Director Colin Chilvers , Jerry Kramer Cast Joe Pesci , Michael Jackson , Sean Ono Lennon , Kelley Parker , Brandon Quintin Adams , Maurissa Tancharoen , Ben Aaron , Bilal , Brent Kelly , Danial Brown , Cindera Che , Frank DiLeo , Tina Landon , Alif Sankey , Amaris Dupree , Hakeem Abdul-Samad , Dion Basco , Nikki Cox , Miko C. Brando , LaVelle Smith , Jermaine Jackson II , Jennifer Batten , Paul Reubens , Clancy Brown , Taryll Jackson Runtime 93 minutes Writers David Newman Expand

Moonwalker is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime