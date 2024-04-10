The Big Picture Jaafar Jackson shines in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, embodying the late King of Pop in new footage shown at CinemaCon.

The Michael trailer features iconic moments from Jackson's life, with standout performances, and emotional family dynamics.

Producer Graham King's seven-year journey to bring Michael to the big screen is set to prove skeptics wrong with a brilliant portrayal of Jackson and his larger-than-life career.

Without producer Graham King there to tell us any different, we would’ve thought that technology was used to put the late Michael Jackson center stage in the first look at Antoine Fuqua’s Michael. As it would turn out, that’s just how terrific Jaafar Jackson is at impersonating his late uncle in the biopic about the legendary singer’s life. King took the stage during the third day of CinemaCon to give the audience a sneak peek of what’s to come from the Lionsgate film due out next year. The legendary producer admitted that filming was only about halfway complete but that they wanted to give us something to hold us over — and that they did.

The trailer opened with thousands of screaming fans in absolute hysterics over the King of Pop. Pulling us back through time, Jackson’s earlier days as a member of his family band, The Jackson 5, are put on display with his mother, Katherine (Nia Long), showering him with loving words of encouragement. As we speed into his adolescent and young adult years, iconic outfits and performances can be picked out while “Man in the Mirror” plays in the background. Not only did we get to see plenty of footage of Jackson’s incredible portrayal of the man behind the music, but there was also a standout moment that featured an unrecognizable Colman Domingo as Jackson family patriarch, Joe Jackson.

In his comments leading up to the teaser’s presentation, King, who’s been behind other biopics including The Aviator and Bohemian Rhapsody, said that bringing the project into production had been “a seven-year journey” and described it as “a daunting task.” The producer also shared that there were plenty of naysayers involved, with many folks holding onto the belief that no one would ever come close to encapsulating Jackson. But, as King said, and we’d totally agree with after having seen the content, “Both Jafaar Jackson and Juliano Krue Valdi brilliantly portray Michael and embody his essence in every way.”

Who Else Is In ‘Michael’?

Filling out the ensemble cast for the award-winning director’s latest undertaking is a call sheet that includes Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick), Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Joseph David-Jones (Nashville), Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries), Kendrick Sampson (The Flash), Larenz Tate (Power), Jessica Sula (Split), and more.

Learn more about Michael in our all-encompassing guide and stay tuned for more news about the film as well as further updates from CinemaCon.