Michael Jackson receives another Funko Pop figure, and as always, it's in reference to another of his songs. His outfit from the "Rock With You" video becomes immortalized as a Funko Pop figure, making this the sixth song added to Jackson's Funko collection. It's set to be released sometime in the future.

This latest Pop Vinyl figure is listed for $12 on the Funko Pop website. Based on the product render, it will be a glitter figure whose stripes on his clothes and shoes sparkle. As of writing, the figure is not yet available for pre-order, and a release date has yet to be announced.

"Rock with You" was released in 1979 and is described as a disco and funk song. As of writing, the official music video has over 408 million views on YouTube and over 653 million streams on Spotify. Since its release, it has reached number one on the U.S. pop and R&B charts, peaked at #4 in Billboard's Hot 100 end-of-year charts, and received a 5x Platinum certification in the U.S. after selling 5 million songs.

List of Other Michael Jackson Funko Figures