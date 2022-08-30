Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is topping Netflix’s global charts for three consecutive weeks now. The King of Dreams finally fulfilled our dream of watching a faithful comic adaptation on screen and is rightfully gaining all the praise from fans and critics for it. While we now enjoy the series on screen, it almost seems like a different lifetime when the project had been in development hell since 1991. There was even a time in 2013 when Joseph Gordon-Levitt was set to direct and star as Morpheus, however, what few know is that back in 1996, King of Pop, Michael Jackson wanted to play the lead character.

The Sandman, as a movie, was first pitched in 1991 with Roger Avary set to direct with Ted Elliot and Terry Rossio writing the script. However, Avary departed due to creative issues and the project never took off. In a recent chat with Josh Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Gaiman revealed that a couple of years later when the movie was still in development limbo Jackson contacted Warner Bros showing his interest in playing the titular role.

By 1996, I was being taken to Warners, where the then-president of Warner Bros sat me down and told me that Michael Jackson had phoned him the day before and asked him if he could star as Morpheus in The Sandman.

Further adding, “So, there was a lot of interest in this, and they knew that it was one of the Crown Jewels, and what did I think? And I was like, ‘Ooh.’” It is safe to assume that Jackson for some reason did not get to play the part. In 2013, David S. Goyer, who worked on Dark Knight trilogy, pitched The Sandman movie to Warner Bros with Gordon-Levitt, however, the latter departed the project citing creative differences. And it is around that time when Warner Bros decided to make Sandman a TV series rather than a movie. After a couple more years of waiting, in 2019, Netflix took up the challenge and Gaiman developed it alongside Goyer, and Allan Heinberg.

RELATED: Neil Gaiman's Willingness to Reframe His Characters Helped 'The Sandman' Succeed

The Sandman casts Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, who has done a brilliant job of portraying the emo, reclusive and humbled by a century of imprisonment, ruler of Dreaming. His performance has the nuance that comic book fans wanted to see faithfully translated on screen and waited for all these years. The series also casts Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Patton Oswalt voice Matthew, Dream’s Raven, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, and Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine among others.

The Sandman season 1 is streaming on Netflix, and the renewal of Season 2 is eagerly awaited, meanwhile, you can check out Gaiman's comments below: