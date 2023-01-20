NBA writer Sam Amico recently tweeted that another Michael Jordan documentary is in the works, and will tackle his final years with the Washington Wizards. With his reputation as one of, if not the greatest basketball player of all time firmly cemented due in no small part to the immense success of ESPN's The Last Dance, this bit of news brings an interesting question to the table: Is there really a need for another Jordan documentary? The answer is a resounding yes, albeit with the right direction in mind. While his last years in the league resembled an out of its prime rock band reuniting for the greatest hits tour, it was a powerful wave of nostalgia full of material and stories for days.

Jordan as a Washington Wizard

If we consider Jordan in a Chicago uniform to be the epitome of greatness, and the end-all and be-all of basketball virtuosity, Jordan donning the Washington blue was an attempt to defeat father time itself, and ultimately failing. Two months into his returning season in 2001, the 38-year-old veteran was obviously a shell of his former self, and the Wizards were barely in playoff contention. With his now immortalized brash attitude and fiery competitiveness, Jordan took this personally and engaged in a bunch of scoring frenzies that bewildered even his biggest detractors... for a while.

Even with his burning desire to take Washington to newer heights, it was too tall of a task even for "Air Jordan" himself. His overall record with the Wizards was 67-75, failing to bring them to the playoffs once in two seasons, and recording a dismal 15 points in his final game. There were instances of his old rhythm along with momentary to extended glimpses of his greatness, but it honestly left a lot more to be desired. He was old after all, and it was too much to expect the same output from someone who we can safely assume was running on fumes.

Exploring Its Possible Relationship With 'The Last Dance'

Image via ESPN

Given these less than stellar circumstances, there is still a bunch to look forward to in a documentary about Jordan's Wizards years. Of particular interest is how it could affect how people view The Last Dance. Yes, it is true that the entirety of the renowned documentary was as poetic as it could be. The 10-part series provided an intimate portrait of a near-sociopathic athlete who would do anything to win, ending with an image of "His Airness" reminiscing his glory days while holding a cigar. With a picturesque conclusion that perfectly captures how Jordan's name is synonymous with greatness, one can ask what more do we want from the guy's storied career?

For one, as amazing as The Last Dance is, some consider it to be a puff-piece aiming to revitalize his somewhat dwindling status as the greatest player of all time amidst the success of LeBron James. Adding fuel to that fire is the report that Jordan approved the usage of more than 500 hours of footage during the day of the Cavaliers' championship parade in 2016, a series where James did the unthinkable by coming back from a 3-1 deficit. It was received with acclaim from both sports and movie/TV fans, and ultimately mythologized Jordan like never before, to the extent where the myth of his playing days far surpassed what is true.

By including a look into his years as a Washington Wizard, a period of his career where he was obviously not the same anymore, it could offer a balancing act to what some purported to be an impartial scale. This in turn would humanize Jordan once again. This is not taking away anything from his colossal contributions to the sport, and his rightful place at the top of the totem pole of Basketball greats. This is merely showing that he is still a man after all, prone to the weakening of one's physical prowess. Rather than The Last Dance be a standalone watch, the two documentaries could become a fascinating double-feature, with the existence of one be essential to the other.

Two Possibilities

Image via Fox Searchlight

What then could we expect about this upcoming documentary? As of right now, only speculation remains, but it is also entrancing to think of what might be shown. Objectively speaking, there are two possibilities. First, is that it continues to replicate what The Last Dance did, and that is to accentuate each and every positive about his career and minimize the negatives. Jordan after all would still hold authority on how footage of his true final seasons would be used, and he doesn't really have the reputation of being modest about his achievements. Arguably, this might be where things are headed, but it would be a mistake to go down this road. Doing this would ruin the chance of a sincere examination of the human condition through the lens of sport.

On the other hand, there is the chance that this will be a somber look into a man who was once great, but would now have to accept that things just aren't what they used to be. It is almost an indisputable fact that Jordan was the greatest player of his generation, and conceivably in the history of the game. However, even the best experience where their days are behind them, and all that is left are broken bones, fading spirits, and shattered egos. This is feasibly the best road to take, in terms of producing this documentary. Imagine a worldwide phenomenon like Jordan presented in the manner of fictional professional Randy "The Ram" Robinson was in Darren Aronofsky's The Wrestler. Not only would it be heartbreakingly painful, but it would also bring a newfound appreciation for his years as the man behind one of the most iconic dynasties in Basketball history. It can be gleaned that the reverence for an individual proliferates more when we see them as what they used to be, and framing Jordan's last years as an admirable but mistakable attempt to rekindle his soul for the game.

At this moment in time, what viewers can do is to merely theorize on what it may contain. It may be just another stroking of his ego, filling everyone with stories of an old-head still schooling the younger generation. It could also be the honest route, where he looks at things more clearly, and with the benefit of hindsight and maturity. Either way, all eyes will still be on Jordan and his undying aura of magnificence, one that no other athlete in the world could ever replicate.