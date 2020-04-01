ESPN’s Michael Jordan Documentary ‘The Last Dance’ Gets First Trailer, New Release Date

ESPN has released a new trailer for its 10-part documentary event The Last Dance, which chronicles the rise of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. The network has also moved up its release to April 19 after sports fans took to social media to beg ESPN for an early look since everyone is stuck inside their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled for June 23, The Last Dance will debut two new episodes every Sunday night through May 17. The documentary will also soon be available on Netflix for international viewers, though it’s unclear exactly when.

“As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience. We’ve heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we’re happy to announce that we’ve been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that,” ESPN said in a statement. “This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans.”

Director Jason Hehir was granted unprecedented access behind the scenes of the ’98 season, when Jordan and the Bulls competed for their sixth NBA championship, as well as their second three-peat. The documentary also features archival footage from Jordan’s early years, and dozens of interviews with an assortment of NBA players, coaches and fans. That includes Jordan’s teammates Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr, as well as coach Phil Jackson, rivals Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing, and basketball fan Barack Obama. You can even catch a glimpse of Jordan hanging out in the locker room with Jerry Seinfeld in the exclusive feature below the new trailer at the bottom of this article.

“Michael Jordan and the ‘90s Bulls weren’t just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon. Making The Last Dance was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team,” said Hehir. “For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it.”

Watch the new one-minute trailer below, which is set to the Bulls entrance song “Sirius” by the Alan Parsons Project, and gave this hoops fan chills. Seriously, this looks amazing. If you’re hungry for more Jordan content, there’s a more in-depth look beneath that. And if you just want to tips on where to find the best sports movies on streaming services right now, click here.