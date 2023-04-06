Calling all '90s kids: the legends of Michael Jordan and the NBA are coming to the big screen! The anticipated upcoming release of Warner Brother Studio's film Air will follow the story of the lucrative sportswear deal made between Nike and upcoming basketball star Michael Jordan in the mid 1980s. Air, directed by Ben Affleck, is set to focus on the politics of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, played by Matt Damon, working to sign rookie player Jordan on a deal to wear and promote Nike sports shoes, which at that time weren't anywhere near as popular as they are today. However, Air isn't the first production based on the sports phenomenon that was Michael Jordan. Netflix's 2020 docuseries The Last Dance serves as a tell-all exposé of the highs, lows, friendships and betrayals that took place on and off the court during Michael Jordan's reign, and contains cultural history necessary to understanding the gravity of Jordan's deal with Nike.

What Is 'The Last Dance' About?

From the mind of acclaimed director Jason Hehir, The Last Dance is an extensive 10-part series that covers the incredible story of Michael Jordan's rise to fame, his success in reviving the Chicago Bulls and the impact this had on the notoriety of the National Basketball Association during the late '80s and early '90s. Ranging from topics of sportsmanship, childhood, politics and even lawsuits, The Last Dance provides never-before-seen footage of what really went on during Michael Jordan's career. Pieced together though interviews with stars such as number 23 himself, his peers Scotty Pippen and Dennis Rodman, his role models like Magic Johnson and even his rivals such as Isiah Thomas, Hehir's work delivers the inside scoop on the inner workings of one of sports biggest success stories and how this transformed basketball from a secular activity with specific audiences to a world renowned sport that anyone with a TV could enjoy.

The series features 10 feature length episodes that go back and forth between the history of the NBA, Jordan's beginnings playing college basketball and his journey climbing through the ranks in the late '80s all the way to the legendary back to back championship wins he led the Chicago Bulls to in the '90s. The episodes play out as pieces of a greater puzzle that connects several of the sport's great players and coaches to the major events concerning Jordan's success, including that of the 1992 Olympics Dream Team.

As a whole, The Last Dance serves as a map through time, guiding its audiences around key moments that made history, including that of Jordan's game changing collaboration with Nike.

Michael Jordan: A Pop Culture Phenomenon

With that in mind, The Last Dance spends some time going into depth behind the pop culture influence that these players and their craft had on the world, including how that spilled into fashion. At the time of Michael Jordan's rise to fame, Converse was the chosen shoe of the NBA and had been for quite some time. Big names like Larry Bird had worked with Converse in early brand deals and established a relationship between the basketball association and the global footwear company. Amidst all this, Nike was a relatively basic show brand that was struggling to make its place among the big brands at the time, such as that of Converse and Reebok.

The show details that while not being Jordan's first choice at a brand deal, Nike was willing to offer Jordan not only the money to promote the company, but his own shoe design, the now classic Air Jordans. In response to this deal, Nike gained notoriety from supporting the fast rising sports star and was given the room to grow into the multi-billion dollar company it is today.

The Last Dance provides significant first-hand accounts of these early days in Michael Jordan's career and sports history that will greatly funnel into the premise of Air, and by watching the Netflix series before Ben Affleck's directorial piece, audiences get the opportunity to not only cement their background knowledge on the events, but also get to hear it straight from those who made this deal happen.

Air is anticipated to be a creative and drama-filled account of one of the most lucrative deals in sports and pop culture history, so before you tune in, immerse yourself in the whirlwind of the National Basketball Association and Michael Jordan's career in Netflix's The Last Dance.