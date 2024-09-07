In hindsight, the casting of Michael Keaton as Batman/Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton's 1989 blockbuster is a no-brainer. Brooding, conflicted, and awkwardly charismatic, the actor's unexpected turn as DC's beloved superhero set a high bar for subsequent iterations, and he'd reprise the role in Batman Returns and The Flash in 1992 and 2023, respectively. Though several other actors would play the hero in the years since Keaton, his portrayal of the character has endured among audiences, with some praising it as among the finest in the long-running cinematic franchise.

But in 1988, following the success of Frank Miller's dark reinterpretation of the character via the beloved comic book, The Dark Knight Returns, fans had an appetite for a grim and moody approach to everything Batman-related. As a result, when it was announced Michael Keaton had beaten out some major stars for the coveted role in Burton's highly anticipated film, his casting was met with skepticism and, in some cases, downright outrage by devoted fans due to the actor's reputation for appearing in comedies. As it turns out, the backlash to Keaton's casting would be far from the last time an actor caught hell for donning the iconic cape and cowl.

Michael Keaton's Casting as Batman Caused Controversy

When fans caught wind that Batman would be returning to the big screen decades after the campy days of Adam West, they rejoiced in celebration. However, that enthusiasm was soon overshadowed when they discovered the man who'd appeared in Night Shift, Mr. Mom, and Beetlejuice had been cast to play The Caped Crusader. Having made a name for himself with a handful of comedic roles, Keaton was anything but the obvious choice to helm a superhero film. While his dramatic performance as an addict in Clean and Sober — released earlier that year — drew praise from critics and served as a departure for the actor, it did little to assuage fans who feared his casting was evidence that Tim Burton's Batman would harken back to the cartoonish, onomatopoeia-laden tone and sensibilities of the 1960s TV series.

The negative response to Keaton's casting was swift and fierce, leading to widespread backlash among Batman's most vocal legions of fans. According to Vulture, Warner Bros. was inundated with tens of thousands of angry letters, while tabloids capitalized on the controversy with front-page headlines. In addition to Keaton's largely comedic history on film, there was skepticism that his physical build (5'10" and not exactly muscle-bound) wouldn't be suitable for the character's brawny nature. For his part, Burton rushed to his leading man's defense, telling The New York Times, "I'd considered some very good square-jawed actors, but I couldn't see them putting on a Batsuit. You look at Michael and you see all sorts of things going on inside." While casting Keaton was indeed a roll of the dice, the overwrought brouhaha that erupted had Warner Bros. scrambling to get ahead of public criticism as the film's debut loomed large in the minds of audiences.

Warner Bros. Went Into Damage Control Over 'Batman's Casting Controversy

Presumably fearing the backlash to Michael Keaton's casting could negatively affect Batman's reception, Warner Bros. wasted no time in taking measures to ease the concerns of fans. Among others, the studio deployed Batman co-creator Bob Kane to give the film a ringing endorsement. He described the villainous Joker (Jack Nicholson) as "a maniacal killer" and told The Wall Street Journal, "The movie isn't a comedy at all. It's going to be heavy melodrama." Jeff Walker, a Warner Bros. marketing consultant, echoed Kane's sentiments, saying that despite some occasional chuckles thanks to Nicholson's character, "Nothing about Batman is a joke."

Though the claims made by insiders privy to Batman's screenplay, visual design, and tone may have been somewhat effective in reassuring skeptical fans, it wasn't until the film's teaser trailer debuted that a sense of true anticipation began building among the public. Kicking off a marketing and merchandising frenzy that some would refer to as "Bat-Mania," the trailer, while rather minimalist, gave audiences their first glimpse of the titular hero, his arch-nemesis, the Batmobile, and Gotham City. As The New York Times reported in April 1989, the trailer was greeted with "applause and often cheers with its succession of electrifying images," hotly anticipating the most "talked-about 'coming attraction' in recent memory."

With Hollywood's marketing machine firing on all cylinders, Batman hit theaters on June 23, 1989, taking in $40 million and setting a record for the highest-grossing opening weekend for the time. Largely embraced by audiences and critics alike, the film went on to become the biggest of the year, capping its theatrical run with a whopping $411 worldwide and winning an Academy Award for Best Production Design. As for Michael Keaton, previously pessimistic fans likely pulled back on their outrage over his casting-or altogether forgot about the controversy — amid the film's massive hype and success. Decades later, Keaton's portrayal of Batman/Bruce Wayne continues generating praise and reverence, but dedicated fans have only become more vocal in their opposition to the notion of other actors playing the DC Comics icon.

Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson Also Faced Backlash When Cast as Batman

Diehard comic book fans can be a tough crowd to please, and when it comes to Batman, Michael Keaton was only the first to feel their wrath when he landed his star-making role in Tim Burton's film. From Val Kilmer to George Clooney to Christian Bale, several actors have followed in Keaton's footsteps since 1992-to varying degrees of audience reception and success — but the vitriol of hardcore fans reared its relentless head again when Ben Affleck was cast as Batman in Zack Snyder's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice in August 2013. When news of Affleck's casting broke, fans immediately took to the internet and, amassing thousands of signatures, petitioned to have him removed from the planned film.

A similar backlash ensued only a few years later when Robert Pattinson nabbed the lead role in Matt Reeves' The Batman. Though he had been generating praise in recent years thanks to performances in bold films like Good Time, High Life, and The Lighthouse, the idea of him playing Batman rubbed some fans the wrong way. To Pattinson's credit, however, the outcry proved more motivational than discouraging, with the actor telling Variety, "It’s much more fun when you’re an underdog. There’s no expectation of you." Like Michael Keaton before him, Pattinson defied the naysayers and delivered a strong performance, adding another layer to the ever-evolving cinematic franchise and proving yet again that when it comes to controversial casting, first impressions are often a far cry from the final verdict.

