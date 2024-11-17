Of all the actors to don the Dark Knight cowl over the years, none have done it for as long as Michael Keaton, who first suited up in Batman (1989) and most recently starred in The Flash (2023). Keaton’s Batman received two Hot Toys figures earlier this year based on his appearance in both of the films he toplines and now the studio is taking things a step further. On its official Instagram page, Hot Toys unveiled a new figure of Keaton’s Batmissile, the inner portion of the Batmobile that war stored inside the vehicle and used as a getaway. Similar to Christian Bale’s motorcycle kept inside his Batmobile, the Batmissile could shed its outer skin to allow for faster transportation while still keeping Keaton’s Batman safely inside the cockpit and with access to his weapons.

Hot Toys recently stepped into the Batman universe to unveil a new Joker figure based on Heath Ledger’s iconic appearance in The Dark Knight, and they also announced a new Batman figure from his signature run in DC Comics, The Dark Knight Returns. This came not long after the studio unveiled a new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Hot Toy of one of Cal Kestis’ (Cameron Monaghan) most challenging foes, the purge troopers who were specifically trained to hunt Jedi. Hot Toys also kept with its Star Wars theme when it revealed a new Emperor Palpatine figure based on his appearance in Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars before he is left scarred, and the studio even paid homage to animation with a new Savage Opress figure and a Chopper collectible from Star Wars Rebels.

What Roles Does Michael Keaton Have Coming Up?

After recently starring in Goodrich and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice the last few months, Keaton’s list of upcoming projects is looking dry at the moment. He has already filmed scenes as Bruce Wayne for Batgirl, the Leslie Grace-led DC film which is complete and ready for release but was scrapped by the studio, and it's unlikely the movie will ever see the light of day. Keaton has been confirmed to star in Nothing Like the Son and Imagine Agents, but few details are known about either project at this time, and they are both only in development and not yet eyeing production.

The Batmissile Hot Toys figure is currently available for pre-order. Check out the first images of the collectible above and watch Batman (1989) on Max.

Batman The Dark Knight of Gotham City begins his war on crime with his first major enemy being Jack Napier, a criminal who becomes the clownishly homicidal Joker. Director Tim Burton Cast Michael Keaton , Jack Nicholson , Kim Basinger , Billy Dee Williams , Robert Wuhl , Pat Hingle , Michael Gough Runtime 126 Minutes Budget $48 Million Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures

WATCH ON MAX