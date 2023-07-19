In the latest of a long list of the DCEU's misfires, it has been revealed that the studio had intended to have Michael Keaton's Batman act as the franchise's answer to Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, a figure who would hop from film to film, tying the series together. It's undeniable the two actors share a similar commanding, yet charismatic, authoritative presence, and their respective characters also similarly make it their business to know everybody else's business, making them both prime for crossing over between titles. Alas, BatFury was not meant to be, as shuffling release dates, multiple reshoots, and shelved projects sent the studio's plans awry.

The reveal comes from a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, which outlined the chaotic production of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The report claims that former DC Studios head Walter Hamada had intended for the character to act as "an elder statesman who could pop up in various films", with Keaton slated to appear in Batgirl, Lost Kingdom, and The Flash. However, all three of these films would experience their fair share of complications; as Batgirl was shelved entirely while in post-production, The Flash's release date faced several reshufflings, as did Lost Kingdom, as it underwent what is as of now three rounds of reshoots. Due to these shifting release dates, there was a point at which Lost Kingdom was slated to release in March 2023, months ahead of Keaton's return as Batman in The Flash, which would open in June. Because of that, the Batman cameo in Lost Kingdom would have to be reshot with Ben Affleck in the role, though as of the latest cut of the film, now neither iteration of the caped crusader appears. One source told The Hollywood Reporter that "it was pretty chaotic."

One purpose of Nick Fury's character in the early days of the MCU was to help establish a shared universe for audiences, acting as a connecting thread between films to establish a cinematic continuity which was, up to that point, unlike anything that had come before. While the DCEU is now a decade deep into its catalog of films, its continuity is perhaps more uncertain now than it has ever been - and in desperate need of some connecting tissue like that which Fury provided to the MCU. However, with James Gunn and Peter Safran now at the helm of DC Studios, ready to hit the reset button with the forthcoming Superman: Legacy, Keaton's addition as a Fury-like character would've not only been too little, too late, but also redundant.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: The 10 Most Divisive DCEU Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Keaton's History as Batman

Michael Keaton first donned the mantle of the Batman in Tim Burton's 1989 film, which saw him face off against Jack Nicholson's Joker. He would reprise the role in the 1992 sequel Batman Returns, starring opposite Michelle Pfeiffer and Danny DeVito as Catwoman and The Penguin respectively. It wouldn't be for another 31 years before Keaton would once again suit up as the hero, when The Flash finally released into theaters last month after a long and muddied production.