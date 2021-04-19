The Wrap has reported that Michael Keaton’s agency, ICM Partners, has just confirmed that the actor is set to reprise his role as Batman in Andy Muschietti’s The Flash starring Ezra Miller. The film began shooting in London today, as revealed in an Instagram post by Muschietti that revealed the official logo and kickoff of the film.

Last month, Keaton spoke to Deadline and fired up fans by revealing that he may not appear in The Flash due to personal COVID-19 concerns and a packed schedule, saying:

“To be honest with you, you know what worries me more than anything about all this stuff? It’s COVID,” Keaton said at the time. “I’m more concerned. I keep my eye more on the COVID situation in the UK than anything. That will determine everything, and so that’s why I’m living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the COVID thing has got me really concerned. So, that’s my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn’t, then we talk.”

It seems now that the actor is ready to get officially involved in the film. Keaton first appeared as The Caped Crusader in the 1989’s Batman by Tim Burton, which changed how superhero films were viewed from that point on and gained financial and critical success to make way for the many superhero blockbuster films to come. The actor followed the film up in 1992 with the Burton-directed sequel, Batman Returns, but opted to quit the role in the third film following Burton’s departure that brought in Joel Schumacher.

Also announced today, Benjamin Wallfisch, the composer who has worked with Muschietti on the It films, will be composing the score for The Flash. Wallfisch has previously composed the score for The Invisible Man, and for the upcoming Mortal Kombat film.

When it comes to The Flash, we know that Muschietti's film is based on the 2011 comic crossover event, "Flashpoint." In "Flashpoint," Miller’s Barry Allen / The Flash will run back in time to prevent the death of his mother at the hands of the Reverse-Flash. In doing so, Barry unknowingly creates an alternate universe, which is now protected by Keaton’s 30-year-old version of Batman.

The Flash is set to release on November 4, 2022, when we will finally see Michael Keaton's return as Batman.

