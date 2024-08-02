The Big Picture The new Hot Toys Batman figure is based on Michael Keaton's iconic portrayal from the 1989 film, complete with interchangeable faces and gadgets.

The deluxe edition of the figure comes with a detailed diorama base that spins to showcase Batman from all angles.

While there's no confirmation of Keaton returning as Batman, his recent appearance in The Flash marks a fitting end to his iconic role.

DC's most famous hero officially has a new Hot Toys figure coming soon. To be more specific, the Batman that recently appeared in The Flash has a brand-new figure that could be gliding into your living room soon. Still not specific enough? Michael Keaton's Batman, who played an integral role in saving the multiverse in the 2023 DCEU film that concluded Zack Snyder's universe, finally has a new Hot Toy based on what may be his most famous appearance to date. The new Keaton figure is sculpted from his original appearance in Batman (1989), which also stars Jack Nicholson as the Joker and Kim Basinger as Vicki Vale. Keaton's appearance in The Flash marked 34 years between his first and most recent showing, one of the longest for any character in history.

The Batman figure comes with interchangeable lower faces which allow for different emotions and expressions while still wearing the famous cowl, a specialized bodysuit which highlights Batman's muscular form, and even Keaton's iconic bad gadgets, including a grapple gun, line launcher, rope attached batarang, ninja wheels, smoke capsules, Batmobile remote, and a bomb timer. The deluxe edition of the figure will come with a highly-detailed diorama base which will have the ability to spin and show off the Keaton Batman figure from all sides. The figure is one-sixth size and even includes the famous perch on the roof which Batman stood on in the movie.

Will Michael Keaton’s Batman Ever Return After ‘The Flash’?

There's been no official word on whether Keaton will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in future DC stories, but after James Gunn has taken over and moved the franchise in a new direction, it seems unlikely that he'll be looking that far into the past. Keaton's Batman also met his fate at the end of The Flash, sacrificing himself to help save the multiverse. It was undeniably exciting to get Keaton back as Batman one more time all these years after his own movies, and the first Flash trailer which dropped during the 2023 Super Bowl will live on as a legendary mark of his return. However, at a certain point, all characters need to be laid to rest, and it seems the perfect time to do that with Keaton's Batman.

The Michael Keaton Batman Hot Toy is not yet available for pre-order. Check out the first images of the figure above and watch Batman (1989), streaming on Max.

Batman (1989) The Dark Knight of Gotham City begins his war on crime with his first major enemy being Jack Napier, a criminal who becomes the clownishly homicidal Joker. Director Tim Burton Cast Michael Keaton , Jack Nicholson , Kim Basinger , Robert Wuhl , Pat Hingle , Billy Dee Williams Runtime 126 minutes Writers Bob Kane , Sam Hamm , Warren Skaaren

