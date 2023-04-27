There are so many exciting films releasing this Summer. However, none are as highly anticipated as The Flash. The superhero epic had a huge showing at CinemaCon this week with the film debuting its second trailer and being shown in its entirety for the movie theater owners in attendance. The main reason to be excited for Flash is the fact that Michael Keaton’s returning as Batman after 30 years away from the cowl. To many long time DC fans Keaton’s the best Dark Knight to ever live and, in a recent sit down with IGN, director Andy Muschietti informed us that Keaton didn’t take his return lightly. In fact, the Batman actor got quite emotional.

"When [Keaton] arrived at the set, the Batcave was already finished and it was lit and everything. He stayed like this [eyes wide] for a while.” Muschietti said and would continue on, “I didn’t want to interrupt him. I just wanted for him to take it in. Who knows what was going on there? But something was going on there”. The director would finish with a sweet sentiment saying, “It was funny because at one point during the scene where we shot him in the full suit, he was like, ‘Can you take a picture? It’s for my grandson. It was one of those moments where he really showed something was inside that was very emotional.”

"I'm Batman"

Keaton would first dawn the cape and cowl in Tim Burton’s Batman in 1989. While many fans at the time thought the actor was a bad choice for the role given his comedic background, Keaton quickly proved his critics wrong with a brilliantly complex performance that was both reserved and deeply emotional. Keaton nailed everything Batman was while also giving Bruce Wayne a wonderfully odd personality of his own. At the time, Keaton would put back on the suit one more time in 1992’s Batman Returns. It was a film that was deemed too dark for the Warner Brothers and the twisted imagery wasn’t good for toy sales, including McDonald’s who famously stopped their Batman toys from ever releasing. In many ways Returns pushed the PG-13 rating to its limit and was highly criticized for it, but now it’s rightfully deemed a cult classic. How it uses the Christmas season to examine Bruce’s loneliness and his desire for something romantically more is so underrated with Keaton giving one of the best performances of his career.

After Returns, Keaton wouldn’t return as Batman for the follow-up Batman Forever. It seemed like he would never put back on the cowl again. However, The Flash and its version of the iconic Flashpoint storyline gave Keaton the perfect opportunity to make a comeback. In the film Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen aka Flash wants to go back in time to save his mother's life, which Ben Affleck's version of Batman warns him not to, but in doing so Barry breaks the timeline. Barry lands in a different timeline where he meets a younger version of himself, there are no metahumans, Zod won the battle in Man of Steel, and Keaton is Batman. Flash must team up with himself, Keaton’s Batman, and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl to stop Zod and fix the timeline.

The great thing about Keaton’s return is that it doesn’t feel like an afterthought. He’s a key part of the story. From the new trailer, it looks like we are going to get a lot of new insight into Bruce's past. Including the murder of his parents who we saw a glimpse of in the 1989 film. This emotional moment Muschietti describes only adds to the ungodly anticipation for this film. Hearing that Keaton was soaking in the moment on the batcave set and wanting a picture for his grandson will make any hardened Batman fan tear up. He truly is Batman.

When Does The Flash Release?

The Flash releases in theaters on June 16, 2023, and is being described as one of, if not, the best comic book film in history. While DC fans anxiously wait for Keaton’s emotionally triumphant return, you can view the latest Flash trailer down below.