Arguably the main reason people are excited about the upcoming film The Flash is that it features actor Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns. Keaton’s portrayal is widely considered one of the best live-action adaptations of the Dark Knight and his presence has generated much interest in The Flash film throughout its development, which has been full of setbacks and controversies. Before the new film arrives, it’s important to look back to Tim Burton-directed films Keaton starred in to see what is unique about his version of the character and where viewers left off with him.

How Does Michael Keaton's Batman Story Start?

The first Batman film directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton is simply titled Batman, though it is often referred to as Batman ’89 in reference to the year of its release in 1989. Rather than presenting a typical superhero origin story the film begins with Keaton’s Bruce already carrying out his one-man war on crime. He has yet to endear himself to the public, however, who view the mysterious Batman as an urban legend that is just as frightening as the criminals he preys on. This may be because Keaton’s Batman is willing to use lethal force against criminals, one of the many ways he differs from most portrayals of the character in comic books and other media.

Photojournalist Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger) travels to Gotham City to investigate the Batman, ironically starting a romance with Bruce Wayne, who she believes is simply a reclusive billionaire, while she does so. Meanwhile, after being betrayed by his boss and facing off against Batman, sadistic gangster Jack Napier (Jack Nicholson) falls into a vat of chemicals and is transformed into the even more vile super-villain the Joker. Bruce’s growing relationship with Vicki causes him to question his feelings towards his double life while as Batman he attempts to stop the wave of terrifying attacks Joker launches against the city.

In another major change from the typical Batman canon, Bruce discovers that Napier was the mugger who murdered his parents when Bruce was a child. After this Bruce’s butler, Alfred (Michael Gough), surprises him by leading Vicki into the Batcave in the hopes of preserving their relationship. Vicki is still open to being with Bruce but wants to know if “we’re going to try to love each other?” to which Bruce replies, “I’d like to. But he’s out there right now. And I have to go to work,” putting his need for vengeance against Napier ahead of his romantic feelings. During the final battle between Batman and the Joker the latter kidnaps Vicki, forcing her up to the bell tower of an abandoned church. Eventually, Joker throws both Bruce and Vicki off the building, but Bruce is able to stop their fall and prevent Joker from escaping via helicopter, causing him to fall to his death. Having established himself as a genuine hero Bruce gives the Bat-Signal to the city, so the people can always call on him, though in both films he lacks the close working relationship with Police Commissioner Jim Gordon (Pat Hingle) that most other versions of the character have. Vicki seemingly accepts Bruce’s duality and is picked up to meet him by Alfred.

How Does Selina Kyle's Story End in 'Batman Returns'?

However, by Batman Returns she has ended their relationship, leaving Bruce to obsess about his war on crime once more. In that film, Bruce battles Oswald Cobblepot/the Penguin (Danny DeVito), leader of the Red Triangle gang, and his associate, corrupt tycoon Max Shreck (Christopher Walken) while also, on both sides of his life, dealing with Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Selina was Max’s secretary until he attempted to murder her by throwing her out of a building after she discovered his criminal plans. A group of cats somehow perform a magical resurrection on Selina, bringing her back to life and giving her superhuman abilities, leading her to become the anti-hero Catwoman, whom she sometimes protects innocent women but is also hellbent on killing Max and briefly teams with the Penguin to kill Batman. In their civilian identities, Bruce and Selina begin a romance, bonding over their shared struggles with duality. After they discover one another’s secret identities Bruce urges Selina not to kill Shreck but she does so anyway, electrocuting him to death in such a way that Bruce presumes she also died. The end of the film shows Selina alive but as Bruce does not know this it’s possible that her loss will make him even more haunted and solitary than ever when he appears again in The Flash.

Michael Keaton's Batman Extends Beyond Tim Burton's Movies

There is also one more official story featuring Michael Keaton’s version of the character. Titled after the first film’s nickname Batman ’89 is a comic book miniseries released from 2021 to 2022. The series is set in the same continuity as Burton’s films, taking place after Batman Returns, and was written by Sam Hamm, who served as a screenwriter on both films.

In the series Bruce takes on a young man named Drake Winston as his crime-fighting partner, Robin, while battling the version of Harvey Dent Billy Dee Williams played in the first film, who undergoes a tragic transformation, becoming the super-villain Two-Face. Bruce is also reunited with Selina, but the pair separate after she kills Dent. Although the series was well-received it’s unlikely its events will be referenced in The Flash, as the creators of the new film probably want to avoid confusing non-comic readers by referencing Keaton’s Batman having a Robin or seeing Selina again.

Will Michael Keaton's Batman's Alfred Be in 'The Flash'?

Michael Keaton’s Bruce may also be further isolated in The Flash because of some of the real-life circumstances behind the film. Michael Gough passed away in 2011 and there has been no announcement of a replacement actor being hired to play his version of Alfred in The Flash, although Jeremy Irons will appear as the DC Extended Universe film series' Alfred along with Ben Affleck’s Bruce. This will mark the first time a version of Bruce has appeared in a live-action feature film without his own Alfred. The only other time a cinematic Bruce has been without Alfred is when Michael Caine’s version of the butler left Bruce’s (Christian Bale) service in The Dark Knight Rises.

This Alfred's absence from The Flash opens up unique storytelling opportunities that past films haven’t explored. Alfred was killed off in the main DC Comics universe in 2019 and while this broke Bruce’s heart, some subsequent stories have implied that it was necessary for the character to lose his surrogate father in order to move past the emotional issues he often confronts. While The Flash’s story arc for Bruce may not go in this direction the possibility of the character having to deal with Alfred’s loss in any way creates a situation rich in potential drama and will likely result in another great performance from Michael Keaton.