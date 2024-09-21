After receiving a Hot Toy earlier this summer based on his appearance in his debut DC film, Michael Keaton's Batman is back with yet another iconic figure. The official Hot Toys Instagram has unveiled a new figure of Keaton's Bruce Wayne based on his appearance in the 1992 sequel, Batman Returns. This deluxe figure comes with two heads; one with the signature Batcowl and another with a lifelike sculpt of Keaton's appearance as a young and dashing Bruce Wayne in the film. The figure also includes several iconic Batman gadgets, such as a newly-designed line launcher with a pair of zip lines, his signature grapple gun, batarang, napalm capsules, a rocket launch controller, and even a Batmobile remote. The deluxe figure will set you back a cool $340.

Hot Toys on a Hot Streak

Hot Toys has been on quite the run of late, most recently releasing two new Batman figures, each based on the appearances of Bruce Wayne's Batman Beyond suit and Batgirl in the popular video game, Batman: Arkham Knight. This comes not long after Hot Toys unveiled a new Terminator figure based on Arnold Schwarzenegger's appearance in the sequel, Judgment Day, which came just before director James Cameron dropped an update on his next Terminator film. Hot Toys also continued its Michael Keaton partnership a few weeks ago and announced a new figure of his titular character in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The toy manufacturer even teamed up with industry titans in Marvel and Star Wars to release new Darth Vader figures, and also figures from the newly-appointed highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine.

