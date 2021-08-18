While fans have been quick to speculate on what Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman in The Flash means for the DCEU, few have paused to ask what it might mean for Keaton himself. In an extended interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Keaton remarked on what inspired him to return to the role he first played in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman.

In a career as varied as Keaton's, though, reprising a role he originated over 30 years ago requires some explanation.

"Frankly, in the back of my head, I always thought, 'I bet I could go back and nail that motherfucker.' And so I thought, 'Well, now that they're asking me, let me see if I can pull that off.'"

Image via WB

RELATED: First Look at Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne in 'The Flash' Revealed in New Set Photo

Keaton declined to return for 1995's Batman Forever because he didn't like the script. For The Flash, it was more a matter of understanding the script, written by Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson. "I had to read it more than three times to go, 'Wait, how does this work?'" Keaton explained. "They had to explain that to me several times." Eventually won over by director Andy Muschietti's vision for the film, Keaton was surprised at how rewarding returning to the role turned out to be. "What’s really interesting is how much more I got [Batman] when I went back and did him. I get this on a whole other level now."

As for how attitudes have changed regarding superhero movies since he first took on the role, Keaton said:

"I never looked at it like, 'Oh, this is just a silly thing.' It was not a silly thing when I did Batman. But it has become a giant thing, culturally. It's iconic. This is a big deal in the world to people. You’ve got to honor that and be respectful of that. Even I go, 'Jesus, this is huge.'"

The Flash is set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022. You can also catch Keaton in The Protege in theaters on August 20, and Dopesick on Hulu on October 13.

KEEP READING: Michael Keaton Describes the First Shot of Batman in 'The Flash': "Whoa, This Is Big"

Share Share Tweet Email

Nerf Just Made an 'Aliens' Pulse Blaster to Celebrate the Film's 35th Anniversary "That's it, man! Game over, man!"

Read Next