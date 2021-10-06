The star will wear the cape and cowl once more for ‘The Flash’ movie.

Michael Keaton is comfortable wearing the Batsuit for the upcoming The Flash movie, as the actor says he still fits in the original model. Keaton made a guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he discussed returning to the part of the Dark Knight after playing the hero in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman and 1992 Batman Returns.

During the interview, Stephen Colbert asked Keaton if he “still fits” in the Batsuit and if it would be hard to wear it again, to which the actor promptly replied, “I’ve already done it”. Keaton also underlined how the costume team didn’t even have to adjust the suit, as he’s proud to say his body is still “the same dimension” as 30 years ago. And at this point, we all just wish we could get older as well as Keaton.

Warner Bros. is keeping the lid shut on The Flash’s production, as the upcoming film promises to change DC’s superheroes’ future in cinema. Inspired by the Flashpoint comic-book storyline, the upcoming movie will deal with alternate timelines and bring back Ben Affleck as Batman and Ezra Miller as The Flash.

Directed by It's Andy Muschietti from a screenplay by Bumblebee's Christina Hodson, The Flash will also involve other superheroes, with Sasha Calle cast as Supergirl.

The Flash cast also includes Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, replacing Billy Crudup as Barry’s father after his appearance in Justice League. Social media star Rudy Mancuso and Saoirse-Monica Jackson are also involved in the project on undisclosed roles.

The Flash is set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022. Check Keaton’s full interview for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below.

