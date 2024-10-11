We had Beetlejuice. Then we got Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. So that begs the question, will someone say Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and summon the bio-exorcist for a third time, and if so, will it take another quarter of a century to return to Winter River? The star of the films, Michael Keaton, has been speaking to E! recently and maybe we have a chance. After first bringing the ghost with the most to life back in 1988, he’s back again in 2024, slipping into the black-and-white stripes as the one-and-only Betelgeuse for Tim Burton’s long-awaited legacy sequel

Keaton wasn't alone, either. He was joined by OG spooky stars Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz, while the cast was boosted by fresh meatbags and spectres in the form of franchise newbies like Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux and Jenna Ortega. But, despite the movie being a rip roaring success financially, 'Threetlejuice' hasn't been greenlit yet, and who knows if it ever will.

E! News has now shared an interview with Keaton from the red carpet for the new movie Goodrich, and they took the opportunity to ask Keaton if he wanted to reprise the role again for a theoretical third outing. Keaton was effusive in his response, succinctly exclaiming "Oh yeah, I'd do it every year, yeah." That should confirm that there's appetite to make the film, but Burton himself has expressed some hesitation about making it, as he explained to Total Film, who noted he was "noticeably squirming" at the prospect.

"I don't know. That would make me sound like William Castle or something – 'the biggest, the greatest, the most fabulous motion picture since Glen or Glenda!'" says Burton. "I hope for the best, really. I just feel good this was done in the spirit and feeling of the original. However the movie does, it was a very good experience for me in that way."

How Successful Has 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Been?

It's a blockbuster, that's for sure. Despite the 2024 sequel's hefty $100 million budget—over six times the original 1988 film’s $15 million—the box office returns for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice have already surpassed $400 million, making it a solid hit. Add to that its Certified Fresh 77% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s clear that this follow-up has managed to charm both fans and critics.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is currently playing in theaters. Check out our review here.