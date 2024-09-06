There are few things more iconic than a beloved movie character, and there are few movie characters more iconic than Beetlejuice. The brainchild of director Tim Burton and brought to life by actor Michael Keaton, the ghost with the most first haunted audiences in 1988. After becoming a box office smash, the story and the character found continued success in the way of merchandise, an animated series, theme park attractions, and, most recently, a beloved Broadway musical. Now, “the Juice is (once again) loose,” as Burton's sequel, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, hits theaters this weekend. Throughout the character's lifetime, he’s been played by several actors, many of whom have made the character their own, such as Broadway superstar, Alex Brightman. However, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice is the first time Keaton has stepped back into the striped suit since the original picture. Though Beetlejuice has had quite an evolution, one thing that has changed the least is his unforgettable look, and surprisingly, his green hair, moss-filled skin, and flashy stripes have a lot more to do with Keaton than audiences realize.

Michael Keaton Almost Passed on Playing Beetlejuice

Image via Warner Bros.

When it comes to character actors, Michael Keaton is the best of the best. His impressive resume has seen him don Bruce Wayne’s famous (and later infamous) Batman suit, as well as a take on Shakespeare in Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing. But, perhaps, his most beloved character is Beetlejuice. The lewd, scheming, and hysterical demon has been a special cornerstone of Keaton’s career since the film was released. Shockingly, though, the actor initially passed on the role.

In a 2014 interview with Charlie Rose, Keaton admitted to being confused by Tim Burton’s ideas for the role originally. “I had no idea what he was talking about,” Keaton said of Burton’s initial pitch, “but I liked him.” The actor recounted the occurrence further: “I said, ‘I wish I could do it. You seem like a really nice guy and I know you’re creative, but I don’t get it.'” With Beetlejuice’s production proceeding the actor and director’s later collaboration on Batman, the pair had not yet developed their tight-knit working relationship, and, without the hindsight of the classic to come, Keaton passed on the role. But Burton wasn’t going to accept the decision easily. They agreed to another meeting, where Keaton hoped to get a better understanding of what Burton was trying to explain. In Burton’s defense, Keaton said: “When you see [the movie], you understand probably why it was hard for him to explain.” It seemed as though it wasn’t meant to be, but the two met one final time, and that’s when it began to come together.

Michael Keaton Experimented to Find Beetlejuice’s Look

Close

As Keaton told Charlie Rose, it was (appropriately) the third meeting between Keaton and Burton when things finally began to click. After discussing the project, Keaton asked Burton to give him “the night or two days.” He explained: "I called the wardrobe department at the studio and said, ‘Send me a bunch of wardrobes from different time periods, randomly. Just pick a rack.’ And then I thought of an idea of teeth and an idea of a walk."

He called Burton and told him the director what he was working on. But, interestingly, the beloved director didn’t see any of it at first, but he went with it, as Keaton explained what he wanted to do with the hair and makeup. “I said ‘I want hair that looks like I stuck my finger in an electrical socket.’ And I said ‘I want mold because Tim said he lives under rocks,” explained Keaton. Burton finally got to see the look Keaton had created when the actor showed up on set for work. “I walked on the stage and said, ‘This is either going to be way off the mark, or he’s going to — I don’t know what he’s going to do,” Keaton recalled. But Burton was sold on the look and the performance, with Keaton saying he “got it immediately.” It may have taken quite some time to get there, but the character of Beetlejuice was locked in, and his appearance has continued beyond the original film.

Beetlejuice’s Look Has Remained as the Character Has Changed

In a recent sit down with Fandango, Keaton remarked on the character’s lasting iconography, saying that people recognize Beetlejuice even if they haven’t seen the film. It’s true that the film was really only the start of the character’s life as he’s been adapted for various projects over the years, including an animated series, theme park shows, merchandise, and a Broadway musical. Each representation featured quite a few changes to the character. The animated series saw him befriend Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder), while the musical plays him as an antihero/narrator. But even throughout his most drastic changes, the iconic striped suit, green hair, and notably his raspy voice always remain and serve as a tribute to Keaton’s creativity.

Beetlejuice (both the character and the intellectual property) has come a long way over the years. Initially skeptical that he could play the part, actor Michael Keaton brought the beloved bioexorcist to life by creating an iconic look and personality. It was his efforts that not only birthed the character but gave him a long (after)life in the decades that followed. Now, Keaton steps back into the role he created through experimentation AS Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice is haunting theaters now.

Beetlejuice Release Date March 30, 1988 Director Tim Burton Cast Alec Baldwin , Geena Davis , Annie McEnroe , Maurice Page , Hugo Stanger , Michael Keaton Runtime 92 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Michael McDowell , Larry Wilson , Warren Skaaren Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Tagline In This House... If You've Seen One Ghost... You Haven't Seen Them All. Expand

Beetlejuice is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max