“Who’s your favorite Batman?” It’s a question that anyone with an interest in film will be familiar with, and it’s a testament to the quality of his cinematic portrayals that there’s still no definitive answer. While it might seem like a waste of the internet’s time to add yet another article to this endless debate, there is one side of the argument that is often overlooked… none other than the man beneath the cape and cowl and without whom the debate would not even exist, Bruce Wayne himself. It’s not surprising that discussions concerning Batman tend to neglect mentions of his secret identity, given that almost everything he’s in emphasizes the caped crusader himself rather than the man underneath, a sentiment that has carried over to his big screen appearances. For every film like Batman Begins or The Dark Knight Rises, where Bruce appears more without the cowl than with it, there are films like The Batman or Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where the playboy billionaire is very much pushed to the sidelines. Every actor has brought their unique spin to the character, and while some have worked better than others, the title of the greatest Bruce Wayne still firmly belongs to Michael Keaton.

Keaton first played the role in Tim Burton’s highly influential Batman, and reprised the character three years later in Batman Returns. After a thirty-one-year absence, Keaton will return to his most iconic role in the upcoming film The Flash, and while his grand return has been neutered by behind-the-scenes troubles and the unfortunate cancellation of Batgirl (where he was set to appear in a supporting capacity), there’s still much anticipation to see him taking on the mantle of the world’s greatest detective once again. It’s amazing to think there would be this much hype over his return considering that his initial casting was subject to enormous levels of controversy. Over 50,000 protest letters were sent to Warner Bros. offices by fans expressing their doubt that the comedically-orientated actor could portray such a dramatic role, with Batman co-creator Bob Kane even chiming in to express similar concerns. However, time has been kind to Keaton, and today he is widely (and rightly) seen as one of the defining versions of the character.

But as brilliant as his depiction of Batman is, it’s when he’s portraying Bruce Wayne that Keaton truly shines. A recurring theme throughout the comics is that Bruce Wayne is not his true identity, but rather Batman is, with Bruce merely being a façade to aid his nocturnal activities. Bruce Wayne died in Crime Alley alongside his parents, and the figure that returned to Gotham after his seven-year absence is something else entirely. This is in stark contrast to DC’s other major hero, Superman, where Clark Kent is firmly established as being the real identity (the Kansas farm boy side, that is, not the mild-mannered news reporter). The idea of Bruce Wayne being nothing more than a mask is an intriguing one, and gives the character a unique edge that few other superheroes have. It’s a vital part of the character, and Keaton captures it better than any of his competitors.

RELATED: Why 'Birdman' Should Be Michael Keaton's Final Batman Story

50,000 Fans Can Be Wrong

As it turns out, those 50,000 fans who complained about not seeing him in the role proved exactly why he was such a good choice. Keaton’s version of Bruce Wayne is so innocuous, so utterly harmless, that it’s impossible to believe that he spends his nights dressed as a bat and beating criminals to a pulp. Rather than playing into the persona of an eccentric playboy billionaire, Keaton opts for a far more restrained performance that gives him the appearance of being just another dull businessman that populates Gotham like rats in a sewer. He blends in so seamlessly that neither Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger) nor her boss Alexander Knox (Robert Wuhl) recognizes him while attending a fundraiser at Wayne Manor, despite being two of the most respected journalists in the city. There’s an undeniable charm to his performance that explains why the likes of Vicki or Selina Kyle (Michelle Pfeiffer) find themselves attracted to him despite numerous suitors vying for their attention, but it’s always undercut by a gentle layer of awkwardness to throw everyone off his scent.

One of Batman's most iconic scenes is when Bruce visits Vicki at her apartment with the intention of revealing his secret to her, only to be interrupted by the sudden arrival of the Joker (Jack Nicholson). It’s a sequence that reveals a lot about the film’s central trio while carefully setting the stage for the entire second half of the narrative, but it also provides the perfect showcase for Keaton’s performance. His initial conversation with Vicki is delightfully uncomfortable, with Bruce stuttering and fumbling his way towards a point that he even doesn’t seem to understand. Keaton’s background as a comedic actor shines through, encapsulated by the moment when he finally manages to squeeze out “I’m Batman” only after Vicki has left to answer the door. The arrival of the Joker signifies a complete change in tone, with Bruce attempting his best ‘tough guy’ look that comes across as more embarrassing than funny. The Joker toys with him for a while – uttering the famous line “Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?"—easily one of the greatest pieces of dialogue ever spoken by the character—then shoots him with nary a care in the world. A casual viewer may be appalled to see one of America's greatest creations being humiliated in such a way – but remember, this isn’t Batman we’re watching, but rather Batman while he’s wearing the disguise of his alter ego. His pathetic attempt to play hero would lead anyone to assume that he was nothing more than a wimp in a designer suit, with Keaton being careful to never let Bruce’s true personality slip out for even a moment. He sells the bumbling fool look so convincingly that you’ll find yourself doubting that he actually is Batman despite having already watched several scenes of him being just that—a sure sign that he’s doing something right.

But as good as Keaton is, it’s when he takes off the pretext of being Bruce Wayne that we see just how intricate his performance is. The scene following his first encounter with Vicki illustrates this beautifully, with Bruce retreating to the Batcave after receiving word of a raid at Axis Chemicals. After reviewing CCTV footage of Commissioner Gordon (Pat Hingle) discussing the attack, Bruce takes off his glasses, reflects on what he has just heard, and then looks over at the Batsuit. He doesn’t say a single word, but with the simple act of removing his glasses his entire demeanor changes. The hapless figure from before is gone, replaced by a wounded and broken man ready to seek vengeance against the lawbreakers of Gotham. Several scenes later he visits the site of his parent's death, offering no more than a bundle of flowers and a few painful looks before returning to the lie that is Bruce Wayne. Keaton conveys a lot despite appearing to do very little, creating the impression of a deeply tortured soul who has resigned himself to fighting his demons alone. It’s a heartbreaking image that cements this version of Batman as one of the most tragic in any medium.

Image via Warner Bros.

Keaton Still Succeeds Where Other Batmen Have Failed

Compare this to Christian Bale’s version, and you can really start to see why Keaton remains the gold standard. Sure, walking into an expensive restaurant with a model on each arm and then gleefully buying said restaurant after his dates go swimming in the fishpond certainly sounds like something an extravagant playboy would do, but it also smacks of someone trying way too hard to hide something. Bruce Wayne is an inherently fake character, but playing the role with such conviction as to convince everyone that his role as the CEO of one of the most powerful companies in the world is the absolutely only notable thing in his life is hard, and Bale never quite gives him the believability that he requires. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson seems more interested in playing Kurt Cobain than anyone else, spending his few scenes not in the costume drenched in a thick layer of angst and rage. This is a version of Batman that has not learned how to put on the disguise of Bruce Wayne, instead, keeping up his true identity no matter the situation. Since The Batman takes place during his early years, this is somewhat excusable. But with that being said, Burton’s Batman starts at an even earlier point when its titular character is still just a myth being whispered by criminals in darkened alleyways (a phase that The Batman has already moved past), with Keaton’s Bruce Wayne already grasping the effectiveness of burying his pain behind the veneer of normality. It’s nice that Pattinson and Matt Reeves opted for a fresh take rather than just repeating what had already been done, but a more delicate blend between his two halves would have bolstered one of the film’s weaker elements.

Batman is one of the most popular characters in entertainment, and with his fame showing no signs of receding it’s safe to say that countless actors will don the cowl in the years and decades to come. How these will compare to their forerunners remains to be seen, but given the versatility of the character (something his live-action appearances have highlighted, for better or worse), there’s plenty of room for everyone to put their spin on the iconic role. The debate about who sits atop the bat-shaped throne will continue to rage, but as fun as it is to argue over who had the best suit or the best voice, let’s not forget the most essential part of the character. Bruce Wayne is more important to Batman than any number of bat-themed gadgets and accessories, and even after numerous attempts to best him in the role, Michael Keaton remains his greatest portrayer. No other actor captures the feeling of his pleasant façade masking his internal conflict better, by extension also hiding his vigilante activities perfectly. Future actors can learn a lot from his subtle mix of comedy and tragedy, and even after thirty-one years, it’s a combination that has yet to be beaten.