As production on The Flash continues in London, so does the recent influx of revealing imagery from the highly-anticipated film. Fans can now catch a sneak peek at Michael Keaton's long-awaited return as Bruce Wayne, channeling major Batman Beyond vibes along the way.

Keaton was spotted on set alongside Barry Allen himself, Ezra Miller, sporting a familiar haircut that harkens back to his time as the Batman in the Tim Burton-directed films. His fresh attire suits this Bruce Wayne well, instantly resembling the iconic role he left behind almost 30 years ago. The brief look doesn't give up a ton of details but it should bring a small boost of nostalgia to those anticipating his return under the cowl. Although it's not confirmed if Keaton's tenure as the Batman will continue past The Flash, the most recent reports indicate he may very well end up becoming a mainstay in the DCEU.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: ‘The Flash’ Movie Set Images Reveal Supergirl's Full Costume

Andy Muschietti (It: Chapter Two) helms the long-gestating project from a script by Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson, who is also working on a Batgirl solo film. The Flash will be heavily inspired by Flashpoint and see Barry Allen run back in time, inadvertently exploring other timelines. Ben Affleck will be returning as Batman, but won't be the only Caped Crusader on screen. The film will see the return of Keaton as the Dark Knight for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns. Filling out the supporting cast is Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, replacing Billy Crudup as Barry’s father after his appearance in Justice League. Sasha Calle will make her theatrical debut as Supergirl, whose costume fans got a peek of during production during the holiday weekend. Social media star Rudy Mancuso and Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls) join the project in undisclosed roles.

After years of creative turmoil and fan anticipation, The Flash finally comes to theaters on November 4, 2022. Check out the image below:

KEEP READING: Upcoming Superhero Movie Release Dates: From 2021 To 2023 And Beyond

Share Share Tweet Email

A Deep Dive With Justin Roiland on What It's Really Like to Make 'Rick and Morty' The co-creator/star of the hit Adult Swim series dishes about his creative process and so much more.

Read Next