Michael Keaton has been added to the cast list for the upcoming Batgirl film releasing on HBO Max, according to a press release Warner Bros. posted on their media site which included a preview of upcoming films set for premiere in 2022. It seems like Keaton might put the Batsuit on yet again after reprising the character for the upcoming Flash movie starring Ezra Miller.

The Batgirl is currently in production in Scotland and is set to follow the classic DC character Barbara Gordon as she takes on the mantle of Batgirl. Alongside Keaton, Leslie Grace has been cast as the titular character, with J.K Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon. Brendan Fraser is set to play the villain Firefly, and Jacob Scipio has been cast in a currently unspecified role.

While the specifics of Keaton’s role in Batgirl are unknown, he will be playing Batman alongside Ben Affleck in the 2022 Flash film, fueling more speculation that he may be putting on the cape and cowl for this movie as well. WB's press release did specify that "Credits are not final and dates are subject to change," so Keaton’s role is not necessarily set in stone.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: The 'Batgirl' Set Adorably Celebrates Brendan Fraser's Birthday

One aspect that makes the casting a bit precarious is the fact that this film will take place in another part of the DC multiverse. However, as antics involving the multiverse is the plot of the Flash movie, this may not be as large of an issue. The plot of the Batgirl film is currently unknown but seems to be focused on the more grounded threats to Gotham’s police department based on set images that were previously released showcasing Officer Barbara Gordon's desk. Keaton’s return to Batman would be a great dose of nostalgia for those who remember his iconic appearance as the Gotham Knight, even if it is in a more mentoring capacity to a young Barbara Gordon.

Batgirl is set to be executive produced by Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, and Christina Hodson, with Hodson writing the script for the movie directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The film is set to be released on HBO Max sometime in late 2022.

New 'The Batman' Image Shows Catwoman and The Caped Crusader Facing Off But is this an amicable encounter or the beginning of a fight?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email