In just a matter of weeks, The Flash will see award-winning actor Michael Keaton return to the big screen in one of his most iconic roles — Batman. In 1989, Tim Burton’s Batman took over the world and became a cinematic phenomenon. It set the standard for big-budget, comic-book superhero films for years and continues to be an influential film to this day. However, in 1989, just a couple of months before Burton’s Batman would take over cinemas and the world, Keaton starred in another movie that isn't as well-remembered. It was an oddball comedy called The Dream Team, directed by filmmaker Howard Zieff, best known for his work on the Barbra Streisand comedy, The Main Event, and the Goldie Hawn comedy, Private Benjamin. The comedy-thriller that is The Dream Team boasts an impressive cast, but few people probably recall the film. It’s time to take a look back at this obscure piece of late '80s cinematic comedy.

What Is 'The Dream Team' About?

In The Dream Team, a psychologist, Dr. Jeff Weitzman (Dennis Boutsikaris), works at a New Jersey sanitarium that has four patients: Billy (Keaton), the pathological liar with rage issues; Jack (Peter Boyle), a former advertising executive who suffered a psychological break who now believes he is Jesus Christ; Henry (Christopher Lloyd), a man suffering from OCD who believes he's a doctor; and Albert (Stephen Furst), a man-child who is only capable of speaking in baseball terminology inspired by a former announcer. Dr. Weitzman, wanting to give his patients a change of scenery, organizes a field trip and decides to take them to a New York Yankees game. On the way to the game, Dr. Weitzman unwittingly witnesses corrupt police officers committing a murder, and then he's injured and hospitalized, leaving the sanitarium patients isolated and stranded in New York City with no one to help them. Now, this unlikely group of ragtag underdogs must put their heads together, despite their various shortcomings, to save their doctor and expose the corrupt police officers.

'The Dream Team' Is a Fun Time Capsule With a Pre-Batman Michael Keaton

The Dream Team is by no means an all-time comedic classic, but it's interesting to go back into the film time capsule and re-examine it. It stars a post-Beetlejuice, but pre-Batman Keaton. Before Batman, Keaton was largely known for his roles in comedies, such as Night Shift and Mr. Mom. In fact, before the film was released, some devoted comic fans were outraged by the very idea of an actor such as Keaton portraying Batman, in what was supposed to be a serious comic book movie. Over 30 years later, not much has changed where fandom is concerned, and now the internet and social media make those complaints a lot louder. Beetlejuice was a weird, yet effective, unique blend of supernatural horror and comedy, and Keaton more than proved his versatility in that film. The director-actor relationship between Keaton and Burton for Beetlejuice proved instrumental in helping Burton secure his directing role for Batman and ultimately got Keaton cast in the iconic role of the Caped Crusader.

The Dream Team is still a comedy, yet it has an interesting thriller aspect, characteristic of many 1980s comedies that combined screwball comedy antics with the plot of a serious thriller or action angle. The movie was not a pure spoof in the style of say, 1988’s The Naked Gun. The Dream Team has genuine moments of heart by showcasing the personal lives of the sanitarium group. Throughout the adventure, they all experience personal breakthroughs as they attempt to band together to help their doctor and each other. It’s revealed that Billy has an estranged girlfriend, Riley (pre-Goodfellas Lorraine Bracco!), who he later reconciles with.

The Best Thing About 'The Dream Team' Is the Cast

Up and down, this movie has a fairly impressive cast of prolific veterans, especially considering the future thriving careers of the main actors. Christopher Lloyd had already had a successful career in film and television at this point, winning multiple Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on the sitcom, Taxi. He also starred in such hit films as Back to the Future, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Back to the Future Part II would be released later that year, followed by Part III in 1990. Stephen Furst is likely best remembered for his roles as Kent Dorfman in Animal House and Vir Kotto in television’s Babylon 5. Peter Boyle was already an established veteran of film and television as well, breaking out back in 1974 as Frankenstein's Monster in Mel Brooks' comedy classic, Young Frankenstein. He later won his first and only Primetime Emmy Award win for his guest spot on The X-Files and later joined the cast of the hit sitcom, Everybody Loves Raymond. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris, who portrayed Dr. Weitzman, is probably best known to TV viewers as Richard Schweikart on Better Call Saul.

The Dream Team is just one of those interesting films someone will find in an actor's filmography, unaware that the actor starred in a particular film with a bunch of other prolific actors beforehand. The film's director, Howard Zieff, would only go on to direct two more films in his career after The Dream Team: the 1991 comedic drama, My Girl, which was a hit; and its 1994 less successful sequel. Following Batman’s release some weeks later, Keaton became one of the biggest stars on the planet. He returns to the role of Batman in June in DC’s The Flash. The film will be released just under 31 years from when Batman Returns, Keaton’s last outing as Batman, was released in theaters in 1992. Keaton has also enjoyed unprecedented success in his career with his resurgence over the last decade. He earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor for the acclaimed film, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). Last year, he earned his first Primetime Emmy Award for his performance in the widely touted Hulu limited series, Dopesick, which he also executive produced.

Christopher Lloyd continues to work actively in film and television. Following The Dream Team in 1992, he won another Primetime Emmy Award for his work in the series, Avonlea. At 84 years of age, he recently made a guest appearance on Season 3 of The Mandalorian on Disney+. The Dream Team is worth a look if the time is available. It's not the best film for any of the leads' filmography, but it's still an interesting film to re-watch, considering all the talent involved and this interesting point in their careers, especially Michael Keaton's right as his career was on the cusp of exploding.

