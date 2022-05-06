Rejoice, fans of Birdman, the Batman movies, and the one or two of you that actually stayed for the post-credits scenes in Morbius. Iconic manifold character actor Michael Keaton is set to step behind the camera for just the second time in his career, preparing to direct the noir thriller Knox Goes Away, in which he's also set to star. The movie was written by Gregory Poirier, best known as the scriptie behind John Singleton's Rosewood, for which he won a major award from the WGA. He was also the creator and writer of ABC's mystery series Missing, starring Ashley Judd. The Wrap reported the news earlier today.

According to the site, the film will launch at May's Cannes Film Market — attached to the glitzy film festival, and attended by industry insiders from far and wide — with filming expected to begin in late August in Los Angeles. The Wrap gives the following as a brief synopsis:

"Knox Goes Away is the story of a contract killer who is diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia and is presented with the opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son. But to do so he must race against the police closing in on him as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind."

So, The Father by way of Leon: The Professional. We dig it.

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

RELATED: From 'Jackie Brown' to 'Beetlejuice': 9 Essential Michael Keaton Performances, Ranked

ICM Partners and Verve Ventures are co-representing domestic rights, notes The Wrap, while FilmNation Entertainment is representing the international sales rights.

Keaton's last stint in the director's chair, on 2008's crime drama The Merry Gentlemen, was received tepidly by critics, who variously considered it a "puff piece for Keaton" and having performances of "understated beauty". Empire was particularly scathing, writing the following of the movie:

"Michael Keaton makes his directorial debut with this character-driven curio. Kelly Macdonald puts in a charming performance as Kate, a Chicago temp fleeing her abusive husband at Christmas. [...] You’d think the tension would grow as Kate and Frank become closer, but their quiet, ambiguous friendship keeps this low-key. Despite memorable scenes, the narrative’s aim is never clear: is this a crime drama, dark comedy or a May-December romance? A few intriguing scenes but that's about it."

Keep an eye on Collider for all news around Knox Goes Away, from additional casting news to a provisional release date.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Charles Xavier Explained: Which Professor X Is This?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jack King (297 Articles Published) Jack King is a Senior News Writer at Collider. You can find his other work at GQ and Vulture. Twitter is @jackarking. Apologies in advance. More From Jack King

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe