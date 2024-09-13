With Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in theaters, Michael Keaton has decided to use this moment to remind everyone that his name is not, in fact, Michael Keaton. From now on, he wants to be called Michael Keaton Douglas, publicly claiming the last name that he freely uses in his private life. He was prevented from using that name on his SAG card thanks to the existence of none other than Michael Douglas, and so he had to choose a new surname for himself. It was a pretty easy decision for him, and yet it spawned an urban legend that he's steadfastly denied for years, yet still haunts him to this day.

Michael Keaton Didn't Name Himself After Diane Keaton

The legend goes that when the future Birdman had to rechristen himself at the start of his career, he landed upon the last name "Keaton" out of tribute to the daffy and always chic Diane Keaton. It's perfectly plausible on paper, because who wouldn't want to give proper respect to Annie Hall? Some variations on this legend propose it was actually the silent film pioneer Buster Keaton who Keaton was trying to emulate. Once again, this sounds plausible, given Keaton's miraculous ease with physical comedy, given that he can be in his 70s and is still able to pull off playing Beetlejuice like he's half that age. However, both of these claims are completely unfounded, and Michael himself has said so multiple times, and hopefully his denials will finally stick, now that he's made it a dead issue.

The first time Keaton denied this was in 2012, when doing an interview with the site Grantland about his career. The interviewer casually mentions Keaton having to change his name and tells him about how the interviewer had read somewhere separately that it was due to Diane Keaton. Keaton immediately denies this, and insists that he feels bad for Diane because people must keep mentioning it to her. Then, in 2017, Keaton appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where Colbert similarly went into his early name change. This time, Keaton insists that "it had nothing to do with that." So, if it's not due to another notable screen icon, then why "Keaton"?

The 'Beeltejuice Beetlejuice' Star Chose "Keaton" Out of a Phone Book

Simple: he flipped open a phone book, landed on the Ks, saw "Keaton," and it clicked. That's it. No sentimentality, no 4D chess mental gymnastics, it was all vibes. He did say to Colbert that he was glad he found "Keaton" because it was "close enough" to Douglas, which I imagine he means because they're both two syllables? Either way, he seemed content enough to know it rolled off the tongue and only went along with it because he knew he had to, due to SAG rules about actors having similar names.

Nevertheless, it seems like those days of being simply "Michael Keaton" are long over. The Today Show reported that Keaton claimed that he intended to officially change his professional name to Michael Keaton Douglas for the release of the hitman film he directed, Knox Goes Away, but forgot to do so in the midst of production. He's stated that he's proud of having the last name "Douglas" because it's his father's last name, and that's more than enough reason to want to stand by it. It will take time for audiences to get used to it, but seeing Michael Keaton Douglas' name on the big screen will still be a more-than-welcome sight for all who have loved him for decades. Though it will be more of a mouthful to say three times, we will all yell it enthusiastically.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theaters now.

