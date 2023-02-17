After several years of concentrating on dramatic work in films like The Trial of the Chicago 7, Worth, and The Protégé, Michael Keaton will return to comedy with the upcoming Goodrich. Per Deadline, Keaton will play the title role.

The movie follows a Los Angeles art dealer left alone with his nine-year-old twins after his younger wife goes to rehab. Perilously unprepared for the task at hand, Goodrich is forced to turn to his adult, pregnant daughter from his first marriage, Grace, for help, thus beginning a process of mending their damaged relationship.

Keaton was most recently seen in the Hulu mini-series Dopesick (not counting his infamously confusing cameo in Morbius), for which he won Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe and Critics' Choice awards. Given his recent body of work, it may be hard for younger audiences to fathom that Keaton was once thought of primarily as a comedic actor, thanks largely to his leading roles in humorous hits like Beetlejuice and Mr. Mom. In fact, Keaton was so closely associated with comedy in most viewers' minds that he was considered a controversial choice for 1989's Batman: Warner Bros. received more than 50,000 letters objecting to his casting, and The Wall Street Journal famously covered the brouhaha on their front page. Cut ahead 34 years, and Keaton's iteration of The Caped Crusader is back in demand, while comedic work is mostly an outlier on his in his latter-day oeuvre.

Goodrich comes from writer/director Hallie Meyers-Shyer, who made her feature filmmaking debut with the 2017 Reese Witherspoon rom-com Home Again (and is descended from Hollywood comedy royalty -- her parents, Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer, have collectively written and/or directed such modern classics as Father of the Bride, The Parent Trap, and It's Complicated). It will be produced by Dave Caplan (Babylon, the upcoming Adam Driver adventure 65), Jason Cloth (Joker, Licorice Pizza), Daniela Taplin Lundberg (Nanny, Harriet), Jason Mann (Together Together, Sneakerheads), and Amy Pascal (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Little Women). Principal photography is set to begin this April in Los Angeles.

In December, Keaton wrapped production on his next directorial outing, Knox Goes Away, a noir thriller in which he also co-stars alongside Al Pacino, Marcia Gay Harden and James Marsden. The film does not yet have a release date. The actor can next be seen once again playing Batman in The Flash, which is set for release on June 16.