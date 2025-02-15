Hallie Meyers-Shyer’s Goodrich acts as a rebuttal to the "they just don't make 'em like they used to" claim. A simple and sweet family dramedy with a competent script, touching themes, and a tremendous lead performance from a likable movie star, Meyers-Shyer's sophomore effort at times feels like it was pulled straight out of 1995. That anchoring performance is, of course, given by the great Michael Keaton. The iconic Beetlejuice and Batman actor is given a difficult task in this film. He has to find a way to engage with — and charm — the audience while playing a very flawed character. Keaton's character, the titular Andy Goodrich, is the type of person that you would be way less forgiving of if he was a real figure in your life, rather than a character being portrayed by a famous actor. The film follows his journey to becoming a better and more attentive father. Since the movie would fall apart if audiences weren't able to find a way to root for Andy, Keaton's outstanding and wide-ranging performance really is vital to its success.

What Is 'Goodrich' About?

Goodrich was directed and written by Meyers-Shyer who, for those unaware, is the daughter of filmmakers Charles Shyer and Nancy Meyers. It opens with Keaton's character, an LA-based art dealer, receiving a phone call from his wife in the middle of the night in which she tells him that she is going to be checking herself into a 90-day rehab program for pill addiction. We first learn of Andy's self-absorbed nature when he expresses shock over his wife's decision, as he is so caught up in his work and own life that he had no idea at all that his wife was struggling with addiction. Andy's lack of awareness of the things going on around him is further revealed when he is forced to be the primary caretaker of his nine-year-old twins with his wife out of the house for three months. The newly present father struggles in this role, and turns to his 30-something daughter from a previous marriage, Grace (Mila Kunis), with whom he has a strained relationship, to help him take care of the twins, Billie and Mose.

As the plot progresses, we watch as Andy attempts to balance playing a more active role in Billie and Mose's lives, reconciling his relationship with Grace, and saving his business from potential financial ruin. Meyers-Shyer's screenplay presents these challenges, and their eventual outcomes, in a believable way. Though there is a heartfelt monologue given by one of the characters near the conclusion, Goodrich is not a film gradually leading to some grand and majestic moment of movie magic in which Andy confronts all of his past flaws and vows to change forever. Instead, Meyers-Shyer simply tracks the journey of man finding different ways of becoming a better person later in life. The genius is in the subtlety, and allowing Keaton to make smaller and more refined choices as an actor aided his performance and showcased his immense talent.

Michael Keaton's Excellent Performance Elevates the Quality of the Heartfelt Movie