With director Martin Campbell’s The Protégé opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to Michael Keaton about making the action thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the movie follows Anna (Maggie Q), an orphan who was raised by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), a legendary assassin who trained her in his trade. However, when Moody is killed, Anna goes on the hunt for those responsible which leads her to an enigmatic fixer (Keaton), who may be as deadly as she is.

During the interview, Keaton talked about why he wanted to be part of this film, how he’s never played a role like this, why he enjoyed filming the restaurant scene with Maggie Q, and more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Michael Keaton

Why did he want to be part of The Protégé?

What it was like filming the restaurant scene with Maggie Q?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Protégé:

Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter.

