Let us all rejoice in the continuing Michael Keaton comeback! After a near decade of falling off the map and kick-starting his career by getting back in touch with his comedic roots, it's so exciting to see one of the most dynamic and fun actors in the business continue to flourish after his Oscar nomination for Birdman and get the chance to resurrect one of his most iconic roles as Batman in The Flash. But let's go back in time to the days of the late 1990s, the alleged glory days of American independent/up-and-coming cinema, when Keaton pulled off a magic trick that was, at the time, unforeseen. In the span of just two years, he played the exact same character in two completely separate movies, those movies being Jackie Brown and Out of Sight, directed by Quentin Tarantino and Steven Soderbergh, respectively. At a time when an extended cinematic universe was barely a concept outside of standard franchise series and trilogies, it was genuinely shocking to see an actor of Michael Keaton's caliber reprise his role a second time in a manner that was completely unannounced and no doubt a welcome surprise.

Michael Keaton Plays Ray Nicolette in Both 'Jackie Brown' and 'Out of Sight'

One of Tarantino's most underrated films, Jackie Brown introduces us to ATF agent Ray Nicolette (Michael Keaton), who is scheming to finally catch gun runner Ordell Robbie (Samuel L. Jackson) by organizing a sting operation that involves Ordell's main money smuggler, Jackie Brown (Pam Grier). As you can imagine, since this is a Tarantino film, complications will unfurl and the tight dialogue will spew. Nicolette is a live-wire, humming with energy that he's always trying to offset with his Steve McQueen demeanor, confidently strutting in his black leather jacket that is always creaking and crinkling with each little movement. It's like he's trying too hard to be a "cool" competent agent, and his inner phoniness can't help but peek out. There are implications in multiple dialogue exchanges that his morals are secretly not in line with his job as a drug enforcement officer, that he would run away with the money if it weren't for his allegiance to his job. With that in mind, Keaton creates a character who is conditioned to overcompensate for who he truly is deep down, and it makes every action he takes feel performative.

This gets carried over into his second appearance, this time in Out of Sight, Soderbergh's sexy crime-drama. Nicolette pops up for one scene in Soderbergh's tale of bank robber Jack Foley (George Clooney) and his attempts at eluding the law while simultaneously pulling off a diamond robbery and romancing U.S. Marshal Karen Sisco (Jennifer Lopez), who's supposed to be catching him. In a scene where Karen is hiding out with her father Marshall (Dennis Farina), Nicolette drops by to give an update on where Foley may or may not be on the run in the country. He shows up still wearing his black leather jacket and dangling sunglasses, still making noise everywhere he goes. He walks in wearing an FBI shirt, which leads Marshall to mock him for being so obvious in his wardrobe. This leads to Keaton having a hysterical reaction where he stares at Marshall in a frazzled state of not knowing what to say, to a point where it feels like he actually lost track of space and time, as if his ego is that easily bruised.

How Did Michael Keaton End Up Playing the Same Character in Two Unrelated Films?

Knowing that Jackie Brown is in no way narratively connected to Out of Sight, and therefore the audience had no reason to expect any character from the first film to show up in the second film, how is it that Ray Nicolette even got there? According to Soderbergh's director's commentary on the Out of Sight 4K Blu-ray, he mentions that Ray Nicolette is in both of the Elmore Leonard novels that the two films are based on, and so Soderbergh felt it natural to include the character in his film. So, he called Tarantino, who was still in post-production on Jackie Brown, and he allowed Soderbergh to see all of Keaton's footage as Ray.

This led to Soderbergh calling Keaton up and offering him the opportunity, and in an interview with Keaton (via Slashfilm), he said that he loved the idea because "nobody had ever done it then and that was what appealed to me when Soderbergh called...I wanted it to be like you might be in a Starbucks and see Ray Nicolette and not think anything of it." In a separate interview he did with Entertainment Weekly, he clarified that "the notion that a character shows up again in a whole other movie...that's the fun of this stuff for me." No wonder he eventually would find it appealing to join a cinematic universe.

Michael Keaton's Return in 'Out of Sight' Gave Ray More Character Development

Even though he was only added for one scene in Out of Sight, that small addition added a richness to the tapestry of the films that wouldn't have been there without Keaton's involvement. Not only does it link the films in that shallow extended universe way, but it also adds an emotional texture to Ray Nicolette that wasn't there in his Jackie Brown scenes. While his characterization as a self-sure secret sleazebag is intact, seeing him casually visit Karen's house (with the added implication that they've once had a bit of a thing, if you catch my drift) shows that he does have a life outside his fixture in the plot, and it adds a new layer to the previously only hinted at insecurity and false bravado that was bubbling under his surface. On top of that, it's an excuse to have Keaton play a different note of Ray that he couldn't have in Tarantino's film, a much more overtly comedic one, and it's just a flex on how versatile Keaton can be with the same character. In other words, it's firm evidence that it's always a great idea to spice up your project with Michael Keaton.