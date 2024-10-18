King of the Hill, created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, has never been afraid to be dark. Season 2 ends on a giant explosion that left audiences to spend the summer wondering which major character died in the blast. In another episode, Peggy Hill (Kathy Najimy) has a brutal fall that leaves her paralyzed. A Season 1 episode includes Dale Gribble (Johnny Hardwick) being covered in fire ants. But the most disturbing episode is Season 7’s “Pigmalion.” The episode features the creepy character Trip Larsen, voiced by guest star Michael Keaton. Keaton is an accomplished voice actor, having starred in the English version of Porco Rosso and played the minor but memorable role of Ken in Toy Story 3. This episode of King of the Hill is among his best voice roles.

Although it aired in January, “Pigmalion” takes place on Halloween. Halloween decorations can be seen in the Hill’s home throughout the episode, and it ends at a big Halloween party thrown by Trip. It’s not clear why the episode was delayed to January, but some fans speculate that Fox may not have wanted to air it because of the upsetting content. Even by King of the Hill standards, the episode’s ending is disturbing.

This 'King of the Hill' Halloween Episode Aired in January

There are some fun Halloween-themed jokes in “Pigmalion.” At one point, when the guys are drinking in the alley, Dale asks whose house they’re going to T.P. this year. Bill Dauterive (Stephen Root) resignedly replies, “Probably mine again.” Later, Hank Hill (Mike Judge) dresses up as a 1950s greaser. The outfit consists of a white shirt and jeans, so it seems like he just wore his usual clothes but rolled up the sleeves, until the hilarious punchline when he complains about “renting this getup.” Aside from these gags and the third act taking place at a Halloween party, what really makes this episode feel like a Halloween episode is how scary it is. While King of the Hill’s Season 2 Halloween episode “Hilloween” focuses on trick-or-treating and family bonding, “Pigmalion” feels more like a horror movie, with Michael Keaton’s Trip serving as a mysterious man with dark secrets.

In the episode, Trip is an older man who starts spending time around Hank’s niece, Luanne Platter (Brittany Murphy). Trip gradually starts acting more controlling in their relationship. In one especially tense scene, he convinces Hank to go up in a hot air balloon, then threateningly shakes the balloon while telling Peggy not to interfere in his relationship with Luanne. In an attempt to protect Luanne, Peggy tells her to stay away from him. But, because Peggy has been controlling her life far too much, this only drives Luanne away. After a fight with Peggy, Luanne moves in with Trip, but he becomes more and more terrifyingly controlling.

Michael Keaton and Brittany Murphy Shine in This Episode

Image by Federico Napoli

The tone of the whole episode is oddly creepy for a sitcom, but it works and there are still plenty of laughs. This is not only because of King of the Hill’s strong writing, but because Michael Keaton is so adept at being creepy and funny at the same time. It’s no surprise that the Beetlejuice actor would be able to make Trip a hilariously horrifying character. His vocal performance nails scenes like the one in which Trip informs Luanne that he’s destroyed all her clothes and replaced them with clothes that he wants her to wear. Luanne looks at the dresses in her closet and observes that they’re all identical. Trip tells her that no two things are ever exactly the same. With a perfect delivery from Keaton, he murmurs, “Everything has a small flaw or imperfection… It drives me mad.”

Brittany Murphy’s performance as Luanne on King of the Hill is one of the best voice acting performances ever and this episode really highlights what she could do. Brittany Murphy and Michael Keaton play off each other very well, with Luanne’s soft, vulnerable hesitation bumping up against Trip’s confident and declarative nature. The relationship between Luanne and Trip has to build incredibly quickly to fit into a 30-minute episode, but the way Murphy voices Luanne shrinking and losing her nerve around Trip makes it believable despite how rushed it is.

This 'King of the Hill' Episode Features Terrifying Moments

Image via Fox

There are several horror movie moments throughout this episode of King of the Hill. After Peggy attempts to talk to Trip about his relationship with Luanne, he has a decapitated pig thrown on her doorstep. Hank and the neighbors perceive this as a gift. Trip works in pork and Hank thinks they should be happy that he would give them that much free meat. But, Peggy understands that it’s a threat. Later, in the episode, Luanne wakes up with her hair dyed red. Before Luanne – or the audience – understand what’s happening, it seems like she’s woken up with blood all over her head.

The final scene is the most horrific and must be seen to be believed. Without giving too much away: Trip reveals his shocking true intentions and then dies ghoulishly. Because the terrifying set piece is set in Trip’s pork farm and processing plant, it feels similar to the Mason Verger arc in Hannibal and, while they don’t show as much gore, it’s almost as upsetting. It’s a true I-can’t-believe-they-did-this moment that every King of the Hill fan remembers. But, since this is a family sitcom, it’s also funny and actually brings Luanne and Peggy closer. Despite all the gory details, at its heart, this is still a typical episode in which characters fight and then make up in the end. After being too protective all episode, Peggy sees Luanne act on her own in the final sequence and starts to appreciate that she can handle herself.

If you’re looking for spooky TV episodes to watch this October, “Pigmalion” deserves your time. If you’re a King of the Hill fan who remembers being scarred by the episode as a child, it will definitely hold up and be just as creepy as you remember. If you’ve never seen an episode of King of the Hill, it still stands on its own as a terrifying television episode with an all-timer creepy performance from Michael Keaton.

King of the Hill is available to stream in the U.S. on Hulu.

