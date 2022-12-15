And that’s a wrap for Knox Goes Away, a noir thriller film with Michael Keaton wearing multiple hats as its star, director, and producer. Reports from production confirm that principal photography for the picture is officially done and all is set for a segue into the post-production phase. Furthermore, the production reveals fresh details that the film will feature an all-star cast with industry bigwigs such as James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, Suzy Nakamura, Joanna Kulig Ray McKinnon John Hoogenakker, Lela Loren, and Al Pacino all on board to make this an enthralling spectacle.

Written by Gregory Poirier, Knox Goes Away follows John Knox (Keaton), a contract killer who has just been diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. Realizing that he may be living his final days, Knox decides to make the most of whatever time he has left by helping to save the life of his estranged adult son, who will be portrayed by Marsden. This mission sets him on “a race against the authorities as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind.”

Apart from Marsden's role as Knox’s son, no further character details were revealed. Marsden recently earned a Critic’s Choice Award for “Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy” for his role in the Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy Dead To Me and will next be seen in Jerry Seinfeld’s film Unfrosted and the third installment of Sonic The Hedgehog. Oscar winner Harden revered for her versatility is currently starring in the Golden Globe-nominated Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and the CBS show So Help Me Todd.

While Keaton is better known for his dramatic and comedic roles, the Golden Globe and Emmy winner seems to favor the crime genre off the camera. His debut directorial effort, 2008’s The Merry Gentlemen, was a crime film that was unfortunately critically panned, however, Keaton would no doubt be aiming for an improvement on his first stint at directing. To make his off-screen role a little easier, Keaton assembled a few familiar faces to work with, including McKinnon and Hoogenakker who both starred with him in the Hulu limited series, Dopesick, for which Keaton recently won an Emmy Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series.

“Original noir thrillers like this are a rarity nowadays, so as producers, and movie lovers, we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this project,” said a joint statement from Brookstreet and Sugar23, the production companies behind the film. “With Michael Keaton both behind and in front of the camera, combined with the rest of our gifted cast and crew, the audience is in for a real treat.”

Knox Goes Away is produced by Keaton, Trevor Mathews, and Nick Gordon along with Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta. Executive producers include Carter Stanton, Jillian Kay, Ali Jazayeri, David Gendron, and Michael Hansen.

Knox Goes Away is currently without a release date.