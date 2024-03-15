The Big Picture Keaton's directorial debut, The Merry Gentleman, is a drama focusing on the emotional bond between a hitman and a woman fleeing an abusive relationship.

Keaton's elegant visual storytelling emphasizes the characters' internal worlds over external conflict in a refreshing take on a hitman narrative.

The ambiguous conclusion—hinting at the hitman's suicide—allows the film to prioritize raw human emotion over a clichéd ending.

Michael Keaton made himself a household name as an actor in the 1980s, but in 2008, he stepped behind the camera in The Merry Gentleman as his directorial debut. Keaton, originally only slated to play the lead role, took over as director after Ron Lazzeretti suffered a ruptured appendix requiring extensive surgery, according to court documents. The film is well within Keaton's wheelhouse, a drama about a woman who leaves her abusive relationship and then befriends a hitman who's undergoing his own emotional crisis. Keaton plays the lead, Frank Logan, alongside Kelly Mcdonald as Kate Frazier, the woman he befriends.

What Is 'The Merry Gentleman' About?

Kate is a Scottish transplant who fled from her abusive boyfriend, Detective Michael Elkhart (Bobby Cannavale), to Chicago; she lives a lonely life with no family, in affected timidity. She lies to her co-workers about her black eye and spends her days keeping to herself in a state of quiet desperation. Frank Logan, a reclusive hitman, lives a similar life of disaffection. He is impeccably dressed and imbued with a gentleness seemingly out of place for a hitman. He spends his days making suits for the wealthy, and when he's not helping people look their best, he drifts through the streets of Chicago like a phantom, killing criminals for money.

Late one night, Frank waits like a sentinel atop a roof, gun trained on his mark. After he shoots the man, he steps to the ledge of the roof, where he considers suicide, taken by the guilt that comes from his profession and spurned on by his deteriorating health. Kate spies Frank atop the roof and cries out, believing that he will jump. This causes Frank to lose his balance, fall backwards, and disappear into the inky black night. The police investigate the murder, and after learning that Kate had witnessed a person on the roof, decide to question her. She tells them what she saw, and the police warn her that she most likely saw the man who committed the murder on the floor above her office.

Frank is prompted to find Kate as she's the only witness, and he comes upon her one night while dragging a Christmas tree into her apartment. The tree falls on her and Frank, and instead of assassinating her, he lifts it off her and helps her inside. Thus begins their friendship, an island of intimacy in a vast sea of violence and loneliness—the essence of the drama in this film. Kate's boyfriend, Michael, eventually discovers where she has been hiding and breaks into her apartment, where he tries to convince her that he's a changed man. When Frank learns of this, he hunts down Michael and kills him. Kate learns who Frank truly is and suddenly becomes afraid of him, believing that he may choose to kill her, though he assures her that she doesn't need to be scared. With the police closing in on him, Frank heads out to the country and walks into the woods with his fate left unknown to the audience.

Michael Keaton Proves He's a Great Director in 'The Merry Gentleman'

Michael Keaton's dramatic sensibilities are a boon to this heavier-than-lead drama. The tense, emotional bond between the two characters drives the narrative inward, focusing more on each character's internal world and centering the drama primarily around their relationship. It's a refreshing take on a hitman story that often errs on the side of action and external conflict. Keaton's natural skill as a director is his ability to bolster the emotional performances of the film with elegant visual storytelling that leads the audience gently through the story.

Keaton establishes each character's loneliness by placing them alone in a room framed in simple shots, emphasizing their isolation. Kate, for example, cowers in the bathroom as Michael's police buddies prattle on inaudibly in the other room, crying as they leave. Later, she lies in bed with the shot focused entirely on her, Michael's head cut-off by the frame. Her loneliness is broken by her first line of dialogue, which occurs inside her Chicago office as she answers the phone. She asks a colleague to cover her while she goes for a break, and in this way, Keaton communicates that Kate's loneliness will end in Chicago.

'The Merry Gentleman' Uses Silence To Make Its Points

Frank does not speak for the entire first half of the film; his isolation is communicated in a sequence where his interactions with other human beings are always at a distance, observing rather than communicating. When he does interact with a person, he pumps bullets into them. Even at work, when the man who hired him for the hit panics, he begs Frank to say something to him, but instead, he just looks on silently. Franks's first words—which are arguably his most important—occur in the scene where he lifts the Christmas tree off of Kate. He says, "It's a big tree."

Frank's sense of morality is centered around helping out those who are helpless. In some ways, he's a shepherd for the lambs, leading them away from slaughter. Frank's first words are not just to anyone: they're to an innocent woman, and while he knows that she's a witness, he can see her helplessness, which endears her to him. The fact that Keaton can communicate all of this with zero dialogue is evidence of his grasp of the cinema language and proof that he has the stuff that great directors are made of.

The film concludes ambiguously, heavily hinting that Frank has committed suicide. Although depressing, this is a much more realistic take on the story than having the characters fall in love and ride off into the sunset together. In The Merry Gentleman, Michael Keaton has demonstrated a great proficiency in visual storytelling that is both simple and elegant. He has created a beautiful drama inside a gangster tale that puts the emphasis on the characters' relationships, subsuming the violence with raw human emotion.

The Merry Gentleman is available to watch on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

