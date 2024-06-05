Michael Keaton has had one of the most incredible comebacks in film history. Keaton first drew acclaim in the 1980s thanks to his breakout comedic performances in films like Mr. Mom and Gung Ho before earning more substantial fame after his recurring collaborations with Tim Burton. Keaton’s star power may have somewhat diluted in the early 21st century, but he earned a major comeback thanks to a series of acclaimed dramatic roles. Now, venturing into the directorial space, it seems like there isn’t anything Keaton can’t do.

Keaton has returned to many of his most iconic roles in recent years, with a memorable role as Bruce Wayne in The Flash and a highly anticipated performance in this year’s legacy sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. While he certainly has a number of iconic films on his resume, some of Keaton's projects are more enjoyable than others. These are Michael Keaton's most rewatchable movies, well-known and celebrated efforts that fans will undoubtedly want to revisit.

10 ‘Night Shift’ (1982)

Directed by Ron Howard

The first of many recurring collaborations with director Ron Howard, Night Shift was the film that launched Keaton’s film career. He was certainly facing tremendous expectations, as he co-starred alongside Henry Winkler, who had become a media icon thanks to his role as "The Fonz" in the classic comedy series Happy Days. However, Keaton outstaged his famous co-star with an uproarious performance as a night-time morgue employee who starts an illicit business.

Night Shift is a perfect showcase for Keaton’s acting sensibilities, as the film has a dark sense of humor that could have easily been misperceived as offensive. Nonetheless, Keaton delivers a scene-stealing, jovial performance that reflects the film’s humorous intentions. He also shares great chemistry with Winkler, allowing the absurdist comedy to serve as an earnest portrayal of friendship between coworkers.

9 ‘Johnny Dangerously’ (1984)

Directed by Amy Heckerling

Johnny Dangerously is a spoof movie that was ahead of its time, as the comic portrayal of gangster cinema may have had a bigger impact on audiences after the success of Goodfellas and The Sopranos. Nevertheless, Amy Heckerling’s satirical interpretation of a “rise and fall” crime story succeeds thanks to Keaton’s memorable performance as the titular character. He plays a comically aloof man who surprisingly gets swept up in a dangerous mafia scheme.

Keaton’s winning performance infuses Johnny Dangerously with more modern sensibilities, making it seem fresh and even topical.

Johnny Dangerously is a throwback to an older generation of comedy, featuring many puns, slapstick gags, and hilarious cutaways. There was a risk that a film this steeped in the past could have come off as irrelevant; however, Keaton’s winning performance infuses the story with more modern sensibilities, making it seem fresh and even topical. 21st-century spoof films like the Scary Movie franchise aren’t crafted with the same love of the genre that made Johnny Dangerously such a fun cult classic.

8 ‘Beetlejuice’ (1988)

Directed by Tim Burton

Beetlejuice wouldn’t have worked without Keaton. Burton’s bizarre adventure film is spooky, silly, and surprisingly heartfelt at points, making it unclear if it was intended for adults or children. Thankfully, Keaton’s incredible performance as the titular ghost helps make Beetlejuice appropriate for audiences of all ages. It's a bizarre, occasionally malevolent role that's impossible to look away from.

Although the film was a hit upon its initial release, bolstering Burton’s fame as an auteur filmmaker, Beetlejuice grew an outstanding legacy within other media. The film is constantly referenced in other shows and films and inspired an animated television series, a Tony Award-winning musical, several video games, and one of the best gags on Community. Keaton’s return to one of his most iconic roles in this year’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is one of 2024’s most anticipated films.

7 ‘Clean and Sober’ (1988)

Directed by Glenn Gordon Caron

While he was growing in prominence as a comedy star in the late 1980s, Keaton delivered one of his most powerful serious roles in the underrated drama Clean and Sober. A powerful study of the struggles of addiction, Clean and Sober stars Keaton as a disgruntled alcoholic who attends rehab with the help of an enthusiastic sponsor (Morgan Freeman). The film never feels like it is leveraging Keaton’s fame to stigmatize the real challenges that alcoholics face; it tells a poignant story about overcoming hardship and asking for help.

Clean and Sober is not always an easy film to watch, as it examines the cycle of denial and guilt that many alcoholics go through while attempting to get sober. This makes it all the more impressive that Keaton took on the role; Clean and Sober isn’t just an affectionate character drama but an illuminating and potentially instructive film that may help shed light on this aspect of the human condition.

6 ‘Batman’ (1989)

Directed by Tim Burton

Prior to the release of the 1989 film Batman, most audiences associated Bob Kane’s masked vigilante character with the comical tone of the Adam West television series from the 1960s. However, Batman took the source material seriously, turning the beloved DC comic book mythology into a stylized neo-noir thriller. Jack Nicholson’s performance as the Joker may have been a scene stealer, but Keaton helped capture the enigmatic element that made Batman such an iconic screen hero.

Keaton balances both aspects of the character in a way that no other actor did. Robert Pattinson certainly looked intimidating in the Bat-suit in The Batman, and Christian Bale captured the tortured psyche of Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. However, Keaton combined both personas into a transcendent performance that fully respected the character’s vast literary history, making Burton's take on the Caped Crusader more enjoyable and the closest thing he can be to relatable.

5 ‘Batman Returns’ (1992)

Directed by Tim Burton

Batman Returns is one of the most ambitious superhero sequels ever made and the darkest entry in the franchise at the time of its release. The 1992 film features Keaton’s return as Batman as he attempts to thwart an evil plot by the Penguin (Danny Devito) and Max Shreck (Christopher Walken) while developing a complex romantic relationship with Selina Kyle (Michelle Pfeiffer). Darkly funny, genuinely disturbing, and surprisingly sexy, Batman Returns is a bold reinvention of the character’s mythology that speaks to the dark side of the source material.

Keaton is at his best in Batman Returns, as the sequel gives him more room to explore the incredible burden that Batman is put under as he attempts to balance his personal and professional obligations. Unfortunately, both Keaton and Burton left the franchise, which was essentially rebooted with 1995’s Batman Forever. Nonetheless, Batman Returns at least allowed them to go out on a high note.

4 ‘The Paper’ (1994)

Directed by Ron Howard

The Paper is an underrated gem that celebrates the power of good journalism and the importance of thoughtful writing. Keaton stars as an overworked newspaper editor who attempts to keep his staff afloat during a city-wide crisis. His mission becomes more stressful when the paper’s managing editor (Glenn Close) threatens to make major cuts to the content and staff. The Paper has an impressive ensemble cast that also includes Marisa Tomei, Robert Duvall, and Randy Quaid among others, but Keaton is front and center with a dynamic performance that gives the film focus.

While there are certainly some moments of absurdist comedy, The Paper addresses serious concerns about the importance of journalistic integrity and the danger of critical oversight. It’s an old-fashioned crowd-pleaser that is more enjoyable on a rewatch, resting upon Keaton’s inherently charismatic personality and certainly ranking among his finest collaborations with Howard.

3 ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ (2020)

Directed by Aaron Sorkin

The Trial of the Chicago 7 shows Keaton’s unparalleled ability to be a scene-stealer in a film that already has a stacked cast. Aaron Sorkin’s Academy Award-nominated historical drama chronicles the story of the Chicago Seven, a group of anti-Vietnam War protestors who were arrested for a demonstration held outside the Democratic National Convention in 1968. Keaton co-starred as Ramsey Clark, the United States Attorney General who offered guidance to the protestors in the lead-up to the critical court proceedings.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 has a brilliant screenplay, and Keaton does a great job at delivering Sorkin’s infamously snappy dialogue. He’s both a figure of authority and a character whose belief in civic duties speaks to the film’s themes. It’s thanks to the energy that Keaton puts into his performance that The Trial of the Chicago 7 feels like a lived-in portrayal of history and not a turgid historical recreation.

2 ‘Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)’ (2014)

Directed by Alejando González Inarritu

Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) allowed Keaton to give his most vulnerable and introspective performance. Alejandro González Inarritu’s Best Picture-winning masterpiece follows the attempted comeback of actor Riggan Thompson, who's trying to launch a career on Broadway after starring in many superhero films as the character Birdman. Given Keaton’s history as Batman, the film feels semi-autobiographical in more ways than one.

Profoundly hilarious and deeply heartbreaking, Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) makes more than a few jokes at the expense of the current state of Hollywood while dealing with universal themes about the lengths artists will go to perfect their craft. Keaton’s brilliant performance earned him the first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor of his career, and it couldn't have been more earned. Keaton is the beating heart of Birdman, making up for the plot's often pretentious tone with a remarkably honest and raw approach.

1 ‘Spotlight’ (2015)

Directed by Tom McCarthy

Spotlight tells a powerful true story about the Boston Globe reporters who reported on the Catholic Church scandal, which implicated many priests in the systemic abuse of children. Spotlight earned praise for its sensitive depiction of the victims, showing the procedural methods that the Boston Globe staff went through in their research of the case. Keaton stars as Robby Robinson, the editor-at-large whose belief in the story resulted in the development of global headlines that held the church responsible.

Keaton shows the urgency and diligence that made Robinson a great editor. While he certainly understood how important it was for the story to be published in a timely manner, he also realized that the piece’s accuracy had to be above reproach. Mark Ruffalo and Rachel McAdams received Academy Award nominations for their performances, but Keaton’s work was unfortunately overlooked. Alas, Spotlight remains a success and a love letter to journalistic integrity and the power of a great story.

