Michael Keaton made his mark playing truly wild characters. That shouldn't be a surprise for an actor who's so easily stepped back into playing his most chaotic character so effortlessly. Keaton's roots have always been in comedy, having initially been a stand-up comic before becoming an actor. His best roles are the ones that let him tap into his anarchic glee and unbridled mentality while keeping him tethered to authentic human connection as a way of grounding him. People loved his Batman because he seemed like an eccentric oddball who couldn't wait to put on his batsuit, while his Oscar-nominated turn as the titular Birdman let his antics soar into uncharted heights. It was a tempo that he had quickly established with his debut role, in Night Shift, blasting onto the scene and leaving no doubt as to what kind of impact he'd make on the big screen.

What Is 'Night Shift' About?

Chuck (Henry Winkler) is stuck working at a morgue, having finally graduated to the day shift after six years of toiling on the night shift. With that boost in work and a promising engagement to Charlotte (Gina Hecht), things are finally looking up for him, until his boss displays some next level nepotism and boots him back to the night shift in favor of his loser nephew. Worse yet, he's forced to work with a new partner in Bill Blazejowski (Keaton), a loudmouth hustler who never runs out of ideas or things to talk about. When Chuck becomes friendly with Belinda (Shelley Long), a sex worker who lives next door to him, he learns that her pimp has recently died and how she and her fellow sex worker friends are in need of safe work. When Bill is informed of this, he has the idea of using the morgue as the headquarters for a proper sex work organization, with Chuck and Bill serving as business representatives for the ladies. This not only leads to a booming business, but a blossoming of relationships between Chuck and Bill, as well as a potential for romance between Chuck and Belinda – it's a 1980s sex comedy, so it's almost required that the most prominent female character wind up in love with the protagonist.

For a film made in the early 1980s, Night Shift is remarkably progressive in its treatment of sex work. It's always treated by Chuck and Bill as a legitimate business that these women have the right to engage in. They advocate for safely regulated work in which they treat their employees with respect and dignity, and they ensure that the ladies get 90% of the money they make from clients, which is a vast improvement over the cuts their former pimps took. While the film largely ignores the real threat of violence and disease sex workers face on a daily basis (this is a comedy, after all), it's refreshing to see it embrace a profession that was usually only sneered at and reviled by most mainstream media at the time. Even Bill, a guy who is characterized as much more sleazy and openly horny than Chuck ever was, is shown to be somewhat empathetic to the women and what they have to deal with. This is best shown in a scene where Belinda doesn't want to go through with a job with a john because she's not emotionally up for it, and Bill comes up with a solution, claiming he'll just get the guy drunk and make the guy think he got laid. Although it makes for another classic Keaton zinger that is never mentioned again, it also shows how Bill's heart is in the right place, and he shows genuine consideration for the people he cares about, which is a character quirk that wouldn't have sold without Keaton's performance.

'Night Shift' Features a Wonderfully Zany Performance by Michael Keaton

The thing with Bill is that he's a classic case of the type of person you love as a fictional character, but would despise as an actual human being. He's loud, has no sense of personal space, can't figure out that people don't want to hear his ramblings until someone blows up in his face, and he thinks it's good to have a license plate that says "IM COOL." But if Keaton has one specific fastball, it's turning dumpster-fire of a character into the most fun person at the party, as you can't help but fall for Bill, even if he won't stop talking. He's so charming in his horrifically clashing aesthetic of Japanese jacket and colored button shirts, and so unashamed of his inane ideas (like feeding mayonnaise to tuna and edible paper), that he truly sucks you into the party vortex that he summons. Keaton is so forceful in his swagger, so wry with his reactions, and so electric in his deliveries that he makes you forget that there's a movie happening around him, wanting to just wait to know what he'll do next. This is because his heart is in the right place, and he's so eager to chase whatever opportunity comes his way, he helps establish the film's more overtly comic tone, selling us on how easily he and Chuck can convince people to go along with their scheme. Keaton has always had the energy of a used car seller desperate yet savvy enough to make his bottom line, and Bill works overtime to sell how using a morgue as your one-stop shop for all your good time needs, may not be as bonkers as one might think.

Good times can only last so long, and even Bill has a soft side. In a rare moment of quiet after a big celebration, he confesses to Chuck and Belinda that his father left him when he was 13, and that his single mom was "a lunatic," even though he's still in touch with her. It instantly changes our perception of Bill, making us realize that his bulldozer charisma is a defense mechanism to cover for the abandonment and insecure attachment he suffers from, immediately treating everyone like his trusted friend so that they don't leave. It's that nagging need for connection that underpins Keaton's approach, using the sensitive core underneath the eccentricities to blend the dramatic with the comedic, treating them as one and the same, rather than doing more binary gear switches. It's an alchemy that has continued to serve him throughout his career; how else can you explain how perfectly he fits the MCU as one of its best villains? That right mixture of comedy and drama also was a key factor in how Night Shift director Ron Howard managed to find such quick success in his first big Hollywood film, the first step towards a career as one of the industry's great journeymen.

Ron Howard Showed His Promise Early With 'Night Shifts'

For a person making his first big budget film, Howard shows a remarkable level of visual sophistication in his direction, along with an expected ease at getting great performances out of his cast, considering his background as an actor. While Keaton easily steals the show, Winkler makes for an easily likable guy who learns to grow a spine, and Long makes the most of an underdeveloped female lead, making her more charismatic and street smart than is on the page. More importantly, the trio have amazing chemistry together, and it speaks to the writing that the trio can have a believable dynamic that isn't built around a shoehorned love triangle, as Bill never holds interest in Belinda and is never jealous of her attraction to Chuck. It allows more room for the interpersonal dynamics to flourish, especially since Howard tends to put the actual plot on the backburner in favor of the goings-on of the new business amid New York City. His visualization of NYC is interesting in how it exists somewhere between the reality people knew, and the fantasy people wanted it to be. It has the appropriate smog and concrete basketball courts and graffiti'd subway cars of vintage New York, but it's still a surprisingly rosy rendition, where gangsters still come from silly 1970s exploitation films, and you can manage to not tick off a major politician after tearing apart his office by fighting. Perhaps it's a sign of his sitcom roots still not having been rubbed off, or just a testament to how inherently good-natured he is as a filmmaker, to this day.

Paired with that sweet nature is a keen eye for physical comedy that shows Howard's adeptness with the camera. He finds lots of little opportunities for laughs in camera placement, and shared gags with the audience. He's also not afraid to indulge in overt slapstick, like when a shootout happens in the morgue while Chuck is strapped to a morgue table that's spinning around endlessly. Howard occasionally goes for broke for the sake of a joke, but he always keeps it tied to the core emotionality of the bond between Chuck and Bill, and it's that tightrope quality that has powered Howard's best films, like Parenthood or A Beautiful Mind. Seeing how that's a quality that both Howard and Keaton share in their artistic approach, it makes perfect sense why Ron Howard would be the one to make a film that would put Michael Keaton in the best possible spot to showcase his talents for everyone to see, even the dead.

Who Does Kevin Costner Play in 'Night Shift'?

Eagle-eyed viewers can spot a young Kevin Costner as a frat boy during a wild frat party in the morgue. In one of his first film roles, Costner's character is seen admiring Bill while he balances a beer bottle on his head, being the life of the party everyone loves. Though Costner is one of the biggest names in entertainment today, Night Shift points to his humble beginnings as an actor. Addressing his role in the movie, Costner explained how early roles like these help young actors get their "foot in the door." Now with projects like The Bodyguard, Yellowstone, Dance With Wolves, and The Highwaymen under his belt, to name a few, the rest is Hollywood history.

