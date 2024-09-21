In 1989, Michael Keaton had the world in his hand. After overcoming the odds by headlining the year’s biggest blockbuster with Tim Burton's Batman, he transitioned from popular comedic roles in Night Shift and Beetlejuice to become a critically acclaimed dramatic leading man. With calls for a Batman sequel his popularity on the rise, Keaton decided to go after a different kind of dark character, this time as the tenant from hell in 1990's Pacific Heights.

Released during the wave of yuppie thriller movies capitalizing on the earthshaking success of 1987’s Fatal Attraction, Pacific Heights was helmed by legendary British filmmaker John Schlesinger. The director terrorized audiences two decades earlier with Marathon Man, starring Dustin Hoffman as an innocent grad student entangled in the dangerous web of Laurence Olivier’s Nazi war criminal. Heights was developed as a star vehicle for Melanie Griffith fresh off her breakout role in Working Girl alongside Full Metal Jacket’s Matthew Modine. The pair play a young couple who purchase a highly valued Victorian home in the wealthy San Francisco neighborhood when Keaton’s cunning stranger moves in. Unlike the comedic hijinks of Beetlejuice, Keaton’s role as Carter Hayes in Heights would prove to be his darkest and most dangerous performance to date.

'Pacific Heights' Was Based on a True Story

Pacific Heights was inspired by a real-life incident that happened to screenwriter Daniel Pyne (Any Given Sunday, The Sum of All Fears), as he explained in a Reddit AMA. During the ‘80s when he was a prolific television writer on Miami Vice, Pyne and his spouse moved into an expensive San Francisco triplex where they rented to a serial scam artist who refused to leave. The scam artist took advantage of rent control and California’s rental law in which the landlord has to legally prove that the tenant is staying in the building illegally. Troubled by the illegal tenant’s disturbing behavior, Pyne wrote his frustrations into the Pacific Heights script and sold it to 20th Century Fox.

After Fox attached Griffith to star, Schlesinger set out to find the right actor for psychotic tenant Hayes. According to William J. Mann’s authorized biography Edge of Midnight: The Life of John Schlesinger, Superman star Christopher Reeve lobbied aggressively for the Hayes role while Keaton was on the shortlist for Griffith’s boyfriend. Following the success of Batman, however, Keaton and Schlesinger agreed that Hayes was the more fascinating part to play. The actor had already proven he could play the likable blue-collar hero in Mr. Mom as well as showing his dramatic range as a cocaine-addicted real estate agent in Clean and Sober. Despite the fairly limited screen time, Pacific Heights offered Keaton an opportunity to show he was capable of playing a stone-cold sociopath with an addiction to pain and terrorizing others.

Michael Keaton Plays a Cunning Sociopath in 'Pacific Heights'

When the movie opens, Hayes’ introduction is not what the audience expects. He’s in bed romancing a blonde woman (Beverly D’Angelo) when two large men storm the apartment and physically assault him. Without knowing the circumstances behind the attack, audiences would likely sympathize with Hayes no differently than Keaton’s past characters. The next time Hayes is seen, however, he uses his flash money and a beautiful Porsche 911 to hustle the gullible Drake (Modine) into bypassing a credit check to rent the vacant apartment. Suspicion around Hayes builds further when Drake’s girlfriend Patty (Griffith) finds him in the apartment unannounced. Though Patty is not easily fooled by Hayes’ mistruths throughout the film, Keaton’s performance has a sexual undercurrent in his attempts to sway Griffith’s character away from Drake.

Once he inhabits the apartment, the razor blade twirling Hayes and his creepy-looking colleague (Luca Bercovici) proceed to make life a living hell for Drake and Patty. They drill loudly in the apartment during late hours, steal the couple’s cat, and cause a cockroach infestation that forces an elderly couple (Mako and Nobu McCarthy) to move out of the building. When Drake retaliates by shutting off Hayes’ power and heat, the con man tricks the police into staying in the building using the state’s tenant laws. These are just some of the intimidation tactics of Hayes’ calculated scheme. From here on in, Keaton’s Hayes displays a range from charming liar to cunning sociopath.

Michael Keaton Switches From Conniving to Violent When His Plans Get Derailed

Hayes’ plans start to crack when D’Angelo’s character comes looking for him. After his colleague learns information about money from his last scheme, Hayes assaults him violently to make him flee the building. As Hayes escalates his hellish actions, Drake and Patty’s finances get increasingly crippled by his legal challenges with no rent money coming in. The stress eventually takes a toll on the relationship, causing Drake to unleash his rage on Hayes. Calling back to the opening scene, Hayes’ plans become clearer as he’s happy to be a bloodstained victim for the sake of succeeding with his scheme.

Keaton's limited screen time in Pacific Heights plays into the movie's psychological suspense because Hayes is an opportunistic parasite. Much like his Batman performance, the multi-talented actor can cover up Hayes' misdeeds with a cool charm in public. In private, however, he is a silent, brooding predator lurking in the shadows waiting to strike. Then, as Hayes’ schemes do not go as planned, the typical out-of-control behavior that Keaton normally displays in comedies takes a twisted, violent turn against his accomplice and the couple.

Michael Keaton Continues To Take Risks Since 'Pacific Heights'

Pacific Heights opened to a mostly mixed reception when released in 1990. Critics dismissed Griffith and Modine’s characters for not being sympathetic enough due to the film not showing enough of their romance to feel sorry for them. Yet, Keaton won acclaim across the board for his terrifying performance. Not only was his role as Hayes channeling Beetlejuice without the supernatural mischief, but it also echoed Batman’s quiet, brooding nature with sinister intentions rather than protecting the innocent.

There were few actors in the ‘80s and ‘90s known for iconic characters who could play against type without the risk of losing their core audience. Pacific Heights proved that Keaton was capable of taking an artistic risk at a time when being Batman made him a popular hero for young kids. Additionally, the film allowed Hollywood to see Keaton in a different light, leading to similar dark roles, including a convicted felon in Desperate Measures, a dementia-ridden contract killer in Knox Goes Away, and the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Today, Keaton remains a masterful artist who rarely ever repeats himself and makes riveting character choices that continue to leave a lasting impression.

