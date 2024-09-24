Nothing screams a great newspaper thriller like having two editors duke it out as the printing press churns out the next day’s edition. It's Michael Keaton versus Glenn Close in The Paper, an excellent, '90s dramedy thriller about an underdog New York City tabloid newspaper trying to stay above water among the big dogs. Director Ron Howard expertly navigates the razor-sharp script by brothers, David Koepp (Spider-Man) and Stephen Koepp, which feels like a fever dream fusion of classic newspaper movies like His Girl Friday, All the Presidents Men, and Warren Beatty's paranoid thriller, The Parallax View. The result is a spellbinding blend of screwball comedy and paranoia.

The Paper has been flying under the radar on Netflix for quite some time, and is set to leave the streamer at the end of the month. Released in 1994, the movie features one of Keaton's most eccentric performances as a foul-mouthed, stealthy editor willing to do whatever it takes to get the best story of the day. For those who love his wild charm in Beetlejuice and its new sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Keaton carries that same mischievous energy in The Paper, which also delivers one of Glenn Close's most sinister roles. Close plays a co-editor who wants to win, no matter what, in a sexist work environment. The Paper was critically acclaimed and performed impressively at the box office, boasting notable a cast that includes Marisa Tomei, Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid, and Jason Alexander. If you choose to venture beyond the algorithm and the top 10 movie list on Netflix, you'll be rewarded with a fast-paced ride that features a gloriously dirty, '90s New York City.

What Is 'The Paper' About?

Michael Keaton stars as Henry Hackett, an editor and journalist at the downtrodden tabloid paper, the New York Sun. His wife and fellow news reporter, Martha Hackett (Marisa Tomei), is currently on maternity leave, and is dealing with the anxieties of becoming a new mother, and her career potentially being put on the back burner thanks to her husband being a workaholic. The film takes place over the course of one day, highlighting the taxing 24-hour news cycle that forces tight deadlines and limited wiggle room for journalists. The day begins when two Black teenagers walk past the scene of a double murder homicide involving two white men who worked on Wall Street, and the two are then racially profiled and arrested, despite being innocent.

The arrest becomes the biggest headline of the day, and when Henry suspects their innocence, he dedicates the day to reporting the true story before the deadline at night. His biggest problem is fellow editor, Alicia Clark (Glenn Close), a strict and tactless journalist who wants to make sure her headline gets to be on the front page of the next day's papers over Henry's, even if it means forgoing the truth. The film is rich with New York character actors playing bloodthirsty reporters helping Henry on the case. Perhaps, the most vibrant addition to the cast is Randy Quaid in a scene-stealing role as Michael McDougal, a cowboy transplant living in the big city who is being hounded by a city official for his searing columns on parking. Robert Duvall plays the ailing head of the newspaper, Bernie White, who leaves it up to Henry and Alicia to decide on the headline for the next day's paper, which leads to an all-out war.

Michael Keaton Plays an Eccentric, Workaholic Journalist In 'The Paper'

Hell hath no fury like Michael Keaton on a mission for truth. While he's no superhero like he is in Batman, he still feels like an everyday vigilante of sorts as he goes against the grain of what every other newspaper is reporting and dives in and out of seedy joints to deliver the real story to the public. Keaton's introduction scene brings us into the cutthroat world of journalism, and director Ron Howard charges the movie with energy by filming Keaton as though he were a surgeon prepping for a high-stakes operation. Waking up disgruntled in his bed in his clothes from yesterday with his very pregnant wife, Martha, waking up next to him with a look of disdain for her work-obsessed husband, we already know everything we need to know about Henry Hackett — he lives for his job.

Keaton bursts out of bed, grabbing a can of Coke, his lifeline throughout the day, and dives headfirst into the chaos of the newsroom and The Paper. Keaton has a surplus of fantastic monologues from the Koepps, starting with when he enters the Sun's office in the morning and is instantly bombarded by his staff. His performance as Henry is a brilliant blend of slapstick comedy and drama. His best and most outrageous moment comes during a particularly memorable phone call with a competing editor at The Sentinel. Keaton screams, writhes, and yells into the phone, harnessing cartoonish levels of theatrics in the best way possible. He almost never gets to go completely off the rails like this, and The Paper gives him the rare opportunity. His role as Henry is just as riveting as his role as Boston Globe reporter Robby Robbinson in Spotlight, where Keaton plays another unruly journalist earlier in his career.

Glenn Close and Michael Keaton Enter a Brawl in 'The Paper'

While journalists' greatest weapons are their words, it turns out, their fists can also come in handy too. A defining moment in The Paper comes after the slow-building tension between Close and Keaton's characters, Alicia and Henry, who are left to decide what the headline for the next day will be, while their boss, Bernie (Robert Duvall), gets drunk at the local bar. Ron Howard directs one of the most thrilling scenes ever set in a press room, as stunned workers watch as Alicia and Henry duke it out. Close delivers her best physical comedy, and most grueling stunt work outside of Fatal Attraction, against none other than the man who was playing Batman at the time.

Close is at her comedic best, throwing the first punch and using her body like a rag doll as she lunges and tackles Keaton. Keaton holds nothing back either as he wrestles Close up and down stairs, and both draw blood. Though Howard shoots the sequence with a screwball touch as they scream, tackle, and flail, it remains nailbiting regardless, as the stake of the newspaper's integrity is on the line. Henry is a symbol of the responsibility the media has in delivering the truth to the public while the vicious and immoral Alicia symbolizes the corruption of the industry, with her goal of selling more money by delivering false truths. The fight scene between Close and Keaton is the film's masterpiece, and finds both actors more liberated and unhinged than they've ever been.

Ron Howard Directs a Realistic, 24 Hour Thriller Filmed Entirely in NYC

The Paper was filmed entirely on location throughout New York City and is a time machine to an era before social media and iPhones ruled, when people relied on journalists to deliver the most important news every single day. The 24-hour news cycle is a grueling, tasking job for journalists, and Howard directs The Paper at a lightning-speed pace with short, quick scenes that match its comedic dialogue, keeping the movie lighthearted. The most fun scenes in the film come at the Sun's office, where character actors waltz in and out of the frame doing Henry's bidding, with New York accents that are seldom heard in film anymore, wearing nostalgic power suits of the '90s.

Keaton and Close both carry the movie, but it would be criminal to leave out the excellent Robert Duvall in one of his more tender roles, as a workaholic who must accept that because of his inability to let go of his job, his family let go of him. He serves as a dangerous foreshadowing to Henry as he keeps forgoing his very pregnant, anxious wife, Martha, to get a great story instead. Howard adds a layer of humanity to the film through the intimate way he films Keaton and Tomei, raising what could have just been an engaging newspaper thriller to a touching story about love as well. With it set to leave Netflix at the end of the month, run, and don't walk, to get your eyes on The Paper.

The Paper is currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

