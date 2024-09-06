Is there a ground zero moment where the stars aligned and the idea of a comic book media empire single-handedly changing the face of Hollywood suddenly seemed possible? Despite the MCU being in a fragile state since Avengers: Endgame, Deadpool & Wolverine's massive box office success keeps it alive. Though the DCEU was an extremely mixed bag, James Gunn plans to rescue the iconic comic book heroes in his rebooted Superman franchise. In this current climate, where comic book movies seem to be seriously in jeopardy of collapsing and reaching their own endgame, can we point to a proper beginning? If you ask Michael Keaton, the answer is yes, and he directly alleges that the person responsible for said moment was Tim Burton, when he made Batman (1989).

Tim Burton Worked Hard To Get Michael Keaton's 'Batman' Off the Ground

In a recent GQ profile in which Keaton looks back on his career and hypes up his reuniting with Burton for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, he casually mentions that he believes that Tim Burton deserves more credit for the rise of the superhero movie as the dominant genre of modern Hollywood. He argues that "there's a strong possibility there is no Marvel Universe, there is no DC Universe, without Tim Burton," and also gives him credit for choosing Keaton after watching his performance in Clean and Sober. Keaton has always been outspoken about his love for Tim Burton and working with him, and has always vouched for his impact, hence why he continues to work with Burton, even on one of his worst films. So does Keaton have a point, or is he just hyping up one of his favorite buddies?

Honestly, yes, he's absolutely right, though it took decades for Burton's impact to properly be felt. If you look at comic book movies before Batman (1989), the only major Hollywood success was the Superman franchise starring Christopher Reeve. While the first two films were monster hits, the third and fourth films floundered both critically and financially, which quickly soured the concept of a superhero film to the masses. There had been such a dry spell between the heights of those films and the conception of Batman (1989) as an actual film that, according to producer Michael Uslan, the film's core didn't click until Tim Burton differentiated it from Superman by arguing that the film had to care much more about Bruce Wayne's psychology and why he's so driven to be Batman. For that matter, the production only finally got off the ground after Tim Burton became involved as a director, hot off his Pee-Wee's Big Adventure success, with Warner Bros. (the same studio behind Superman) wanting to capitalize on his name.

The Success of Tim Burton's Batman Movie Laid the Groundwork for Superhero Franchises

Making over $400 million worldwide at the box office, it spawned a series of films that included an even-freakier sequel made by Burton, Batman Returns, and two films by Joel Schumacher, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin. Up until Batman & Robin, each of the sequels were successful enough that it made Hollywood want to pay attention to other comic book properties, leading to films like Spawn, Blade and X-Men.

More specifically, the failure of Batman & Robin led to a temporary crumbling of the Batman brand that caused Warner Bros. to want to shift away from the campy vibes into something more serious. This eventually led to them courting Christopher Nolan to do a full-scale reboot of the franchise, leading to Batman Begins, which triggered one of the great trilogies in film history and kickstarted the thirst for comic book films again. The success of Batman Begins helped make studios and the audience more comfortable with a big tentpole superhero film, paving the way for Iron Man. The success of Iron Man led to the evolution of the MCU, which then led to Warner Bros. trying to mount a direct competition with the DCEU. None of those dominoes would have fallen were it not for Tim Burton making the first Batman film such a pivotal moment in American pop culture.

