Collider can exclusively reveal the first featurette for Netflix's upcoming film Worth, and it delves into the lessons that its creators hope that audiences take away from it. In the featurette, Keaton and Ken Feinberg, who he portrayed in the film, discuss the impact of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund and the journey that Ken embarked on as he sat down and talked with those family members left behind by victims of the attack.

Worth is set following the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, as Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton) to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm's head of operations, Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), face the impossible task of determining the worth of a life, in order to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses that day. When Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, his initial cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the true human costs of the tragedy.

"I came to direct Worth because I was fascinated by the complicated mission of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund and I was fascinated by the motivations of the man at the center of it, Ken Feinberg," director Sara Colangelo said in a statement. "At the heart of my fascination lies, in fact, a moral conundrum. There is such a philosophical discomfort of putting dollars and cents to people's lives. It is a sort of vulgar exercise to monetize human loss."

In addition to Keaton, Tucci, and Ryan, Worth's cast includes Tate Donovan, Shunori Ramanathan, Talia Balsam, Laura Benati, and Marco Maron. The cast is comprised of characters who represent the firemen, lawyers, politicians, and busboys who worked together to rebuild the nation, and whose stories play a major part in Worth.

The film's writer, Max Borenstein has described the stories seen in the film as "beautiful, rich, and deeply human." There is no doubt, with the twenty-year anniversary looming over the United States this year, that this film will tug at the heartstrings of the nation. Borenstein's script is based on Feinberg's memoir, which illuminated a point that had not previously been captured in films about 9/11. Feinberg and his team were among only a handful of Americans who had direct interactions with the victim's families and, in a small way, helped them move forward with their lives.

One week before the twentieth anniversary of September 11th, Worth is set to stream on Netflix on September 3. If you were affected by 9/11 you may want to grab a tissue before you check out the featurette below:

