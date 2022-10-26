On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.

Kopsa's ex-wife, Lucia Frangione, announced his death to the public via Twitter. Frangione's tweet reads, “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022, of a brain tumor. He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father.” Frangione is also an actor who has appeared in several shorts and feature films, including Pop Switch and Love and Demons.

Kopsa was born in Toronto, Canada but studied acting at New York’s Circle in the Square Theater School for four years. Kopsa then decided to return to Canada to study at the University of Toronto. He appeared in many shows that were filmed in Vancouver or Toronto throughout his career. In his early career, Kopsa appeared in the shows Poltergeist: The Legacy, The Outer Limits, Beggars and Choosers, The Commish, Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years, The Magicians, and The Detour.

Image via Syfy

RELATED: 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Earns $10.7 Million on Opening Day

In addition to live-action roles, Kopsa found much success in voice-over roles, particularly in anime. Kopsa gained recognition for voicing Char Aznable in the English dub of Mobile Suit Gundam, as well as Commander Volcott O'Huey in Galaxy Angel. Kospa has also lent his voice to the anime series Dragon Ball Z, Inuyasha, .hack//Roots, Death Note, and Black Lagoon: Roberta's Blood Trail, as well as the western animated series Action Man, X-Men: Evolution, Dragon Booster, Iron Man: Armored Adventures, and Littlest Pet Shop. In 2016, Kopsa was nominated for two Behind the Voice Actors Awards for his role of Baron Von Ravendale in Barbie in Princess Power.

Other substantial roles played by Kopsa include Ray Ellis from Falcon Beach and Captain Windmark in J.J Abrams' sci-fi series Fringe. Kopsa's last prominent roles were voicing several characters in the animated series Superbook from 2011 to 2020, as well as appearing as William Kingston in the Facebook Watch series Sacred Lies. One of Kopsa's last live-action appearances was in the 2020 Hallmark film, Love in the Forecast.