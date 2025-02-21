Michael Mann doesn’t exclusively direct action movies, by any means, and is probably best known for making crime films, some of which also cross over into the action genre. There are also some oddities, like The Keep, as well as more biographical films like Ferrari and Ali, but many of his most acclaimed works are thrilling and/or somewhat action-packed. And it’s not hard to see why, because Mann’s always had a knack for crafting visceral and high-impact scenes within his films.

What follows will hopefully showcase Michael Mann’s talents as a director of action, because all the following films can be categorized – at least in part – as action movies. Starting with the flawed yet interesting, and ending with the very best he’s ever made, these action films – many of which are also crime/thriller movies – are ranked below.

6 'Blackhat' (2015)

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei, Leehom Wang

Look, even great directors miss the mark every now and then, and perhaps more so as they get older. Blackhat feels like a misstep of the late-career variety, on the part of Michael Mann; an action/thriller film that feels clunky and muddled. Its story relates to modern-day cybercrime, so you could be generous and suggest that things are meant to feel overwhelming and a little obtuse, but it’s hard to tell just how intentional that pervasive feeling is.

It’s definitely going for something bold, so generous viewers might also appreciate Blackhat on that level. The style at hand is unlike much else, even if it’s also disorientating and a bit ugly at times. To date, it remains Mann’s last attempt at making something that could be described as an action movie, so time will tell if Heat 2 can end up being something of a comeback… if it does come out, and if it has enough action to be an action film, of course.

Blackhat is a 2015 action film starring Chris Hemsworth and Viola Davis. The film was helmed by Heat director Michael Man and centers on Nick Hathaway (Hemsworth), an ex-con who helps track cyberterrorists traveling across the globe. The film received mixed reviews and was a huge box office bomb, only making $19.7 million on a $70 million budget.

5 'L.A. Takedown' (1989)

Starring: Scott Plank, Alex McArthur, Michael Rooker

Speaking of Heat-related projects helmed by Michael Mann, that legendary 1995 film had a proof-of-concept low-budget version of sorts made in 1989, called L.A. Takedown. It is, essentially, a less epic and not as spectacular version of Heat, with a runtime that’s about half the length and lower production values throughout. As a film, judged on its own, it’s certainly not great…

…But it is interesting, and it works as a decent TV movie for its era. It’s fascinating to see a blueprint for a much better film that was eventually made about half a decade later, and while most people will be better off just watching Heat (given it’s superior in every way), L.A. Takedown might be intriguing for big fans of Michael Mann, and it can be respected for what it is, for sure.