The Big Picture Michael Mann's meticulous approach to filmmaking is showcased in 'Michael Mann Archives,' a new site coming soon.

The interactive website will feature behind-the-scenes videos, annotated scripts, and more, providing unprecedented access to Mann's work.

Access to the archives for Ferrari requires a one-time fee, giving users exclusive and secure access to explore the content at their own pace.

From Heat to Miami Vice, Ali, and most recently Ferrari, Michael Mann's repertoire showcases his knack for realism. The filmmaker notably dedicates painstaking effort and full-scale research into his work, and now admirers of his craft have been offered the unique opportunity to dive into his processes with the launch of Michael Mann's archives. The groundbreaking project is a "state-of-the-art, interactive website" that will offer unprecedented, intimate access to Mann's creative process. The project flags off with Mann's most recent work, the biographical sports drama film, Ferrari with plans to expand the archive even more with coverage of his other works.

The archive for Ferrari will be presented from Mann's perspective, immersing users interactively into the breadth, scale, and detail of directing Ferrari. Audiences will get to see how actors become their characters and the techniques Mann employs to inject life into his scenes. Ferrari's extensive archive will include 20 mini-documentary videos that will detail Mann working with actors from training and rehearsals through shooting, as well as his strategies with the art department. Videos will also cover the design and engineering of replica race cars that were used for the film and will also work users through the making of the tragic crash at Guidizzolo and even more. Additionally, also included are Mann’s annotated script pages, scribbled notes to himself, his photo storyboards, captured audio, and more.

The Silence of the Lambs producer Edward Saxon, describes the archives as “A unique, essential addition to film and filmmaking scholarship. Brilliant. Immersive. As close as you can get to understanding a filmmaker’s process, and the entire Mann filmmaking process without being on set. It’s also tremendous fun.” Also, New York Film Festival Artistic Director Dennis Lim gave his thoughts about the project, saying:

“Michael Mann Archives is an absolute treat for the filmmaker’s many fans and for all cinephiles. It’s an invaluable resource, and an all too rare immersion in the intricacies of craft and process. Exploring the site, one truly apprehends both the vision and the labor behind Michael Mann’s work.”

How To Access Michael Mann's Archives

To access the archival content on the website, users will pay an access fee of $65 with a credit card or debit card. This payment generates a unique access code that offers exclusive and secure access provided by blockchain technology. Using this pass, a user can enter and explore the Archive’s extensive collection at their own pace and for as many times as they want in perpetuity. However, this one-time access fee is only for Ferrari's content, as users will be required to pay a different fee to access content for another film.

Ferrari is also available to own on digital and physically on Blu-ray and DVD with both packages coming with exclusive bonus content including featurettes and interviews with the movie's cast.