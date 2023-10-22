Michael Mann is of course best known for his directorial work, as since the early 1980s, he's made some of the most acclaimed crime/action/neo-noir movies of all time. He's the sort of filmmaker where even a misfire (by his high standards) usually proves interesting and more than watchable, and then when he's at his best, he makes undeniable classics (see Thief, Heat, The Insider, and even The Last of the Mohicans for some examples).

Like just about any accomplished filmmaker, Mann also has impeccable taste when it comes to his personal favorite films of all time. It's possible to know his top 10 thanks to the British Film Institute's Sight & Sound Poll of the Greatest Films of All Time, which asks film directors and professionals what their 10 favorites are, and then uses that data to make a top 100 every decade. Those 10 picks of his are ranked below, with a nice mix of well-known and more underrated classics being featured.

10 'Confessions' (2010)

Michael Mann doesn't just go and exclusively pick the classic sort of movies that are required viewing by film schools, for example, with some unconventional picks like Confessions. This stands out for being a relatively recent film, at least within cinema's history, and was considerably more popular in Japan than it was on an international scale.

It's a complex and intricately plotted psychological thriller, and principally revolves around a mother attempting to avenge the death of her daughter. It's bleak and uncompromising in nature, making it not quite the easiest watch in the world, to say the least... but Confessions can be recommended to those who like their thrillers dark, twist-filled, and twisted.

9 'Biutiful' (2010)

Alejandro González Iñárritu's most well-known films include the likes of The Revenant, Birdman, and Amores Perros, but if you ask Michael Mann, the underrated Biutiful might well be the Mexican filmmaker's best work. It was released just a few years after Javier Bardem won an Oscar for No Country for Old Men, but he plays a very different character here in a very different kind of movie.

It's a sweeping yet personal drama centered on Bardem's character, who's a man grappling with a tragic past and an uncertain future. It's an ambitious and expansive film, feeling grounded and small-scale while also unfolding over a lengthy 2.5-hour runtime, making for a strange yet ultimately absorbing film from one of the most interesting filmmakers working today.

8 'Battleship Potemkin' (1925)

Most conversations about Battleship Potemkin tend to start with mentioning how influential it was for the medium of film overall. It had impactful editing and dynamic camerawork that was seldom seen before 1925, with Battleship Potemkin helping to demonstrate just how emotionally gripping certain film techniques could be if utilized correctly.

But beyond its historical significance, Battleship Potemkin is also an interesting historical war/drama movie, with it predominantly revolving around a mutiny in the Russian Navy during 1905 and the events that followed. It's the most well-known film directed by Sergei Eisenstein, but he made other compelling political/war films that are also worth watching for fans of cinema's early decades, including 1925's Strike and 1938's Alexander Nevsky.

7 'Pale Flower' (1964)

Pale Flower is another Michael Mann favorite that could be considered something of a deep-cut selection within his top 10. It's a significant Japanese film for its time, showcasing style and a certain level of edge that made it equal parts provocative and compelling by the standards of 1964.

It's perhaps the best-known film by acclaimed Japanese director Masahiro Shinoda, and tells a dramatic story about a Yakuza gangster being released from prison and struggling to readjust to what was once ordinary life. It takes film noir conventions and does interesting, very stylish things with them, making for a striking movie that's made up of familiar tropes and other aspects that feel strange, bold, and unique.

6 'Out of the Past' (1947)

It's not too bold a claim to say that classic film noir movies don't get much better or more iconic than 1947's Out of the Past. The story begins with a man living a life divorced from the shadier one he used to live, but secrets about his history threaten to be revealed after the arrival of an unusual individual in the town where this man's trying to hide, effectively.

It's a movie that gets a good deal of mileage out of keeping the viewer on their toes, and forcing them to be as suspicious and paranoid as the central character is. Couple the tense story with fantastically atmospheric visuals and strong performances from Robert Mitchum and Kirk Douglas, and you've got an overall great example of film noir with Out of the Past.

5 'The Passion of Joan of Arc' (1928)

Like Battleship Potemkin, The Passion of Joan of Arc is a historically significant film that stands as one of the greatest of the 1920s. It's seen as an iconic silent film, and was released a year after dialogue had begun to make its way into movies... and by the end of the 1920s and certainly by the start of the '30s, the so-called talkie was dominant.

Yet The Passion of Joan of Arc is still celebrated to this day because of how much it manages to do narratively - and how many emotions it conveys - without the need for dialogue. It's a bold and visually striking movie about the trial of Jeanne d’Arc and her eventual martyrdom, and a must-watch for anyone interested in this era of film history.

4 'Raging Bull' (1980)

Though Martin Scorsese's made his fair share of crime movies, and is only one year older than Michael Mann (arguably making them contemporaries), his cinematic output is relatively different from Mann's. Still, they've both made a boxing movie, for what that's worth. Mann directed 2001's Ali, and Scorsese made Raging Bull in 1980, which happens to be one of Mann's top 10 favorite films.

Raging Bull is a gripping but difficult movie, centering on a very flawed, borderline villainous central character, Jake LaMotta, though he feels achingly real and human thanks to the careful screenplay/direction and Robert De Niro's magnificent performance. It explores LaMotta's volatile personality in and out of the ring, doing so in an uncompromising and impossible-to-forget manner.

3 'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

Without a doubt, Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb is the funniest movie Stanley Kubrick ever directed. It stars Peter Sellers in three roles and has a farcical, darkly comedic premise regarding Cold War paranoia inching the world closer and closer to total nuclear annihilation.

Despite all the silliness and comedy, it is a pointed and thought-provoking film, and a warning about how close the world is to potentially ending for as long as nuclear weapons exist. It's equal parts bleak and hilarious, and undeniably one of the greatest satirical films of all time.

2 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

It's hard to discuss notable 1940s movies without bringing up Citizen Kane. In fact, many people would say that this 1941 film is worth discussing any time a discussion revolves around the greatest movies of all time, full-stop. At least when it comes to the Sight & Sound Poll Michael Mann voted for, Citizen Kane has been voted #1 most frequently, holding that position for five polls in a row (between 1962 and 2002, before getting replaced by Vertigo in 2012's poll).

Orson Welles starred in, directed, and (probably) co-wrote the film, which chronicles the luxurious yet emotionally empty life of Charles Foster Kane, a wealthy newspaper magnate. With decades of hype (and sometimes hyperbole) around it, some may ultimately find Citizen Kane disappointing, though it should always be admired for how it narratively and technically pushed the medium of film forward, as well as for its stellar acting, remarkable camerawork, and inventive narrative structure.

1 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Apocalypse Now is routinely considered one of the greatest war movies of all time, and perhaps also one of the most infamous. It had an incredibly troubled production, and problems with some of its stars (Marlon Brando gives an undeniably captivating yet deeply weird performance), but much of that seemed fitting for a movie that was about the madness of war and the psychological effects of combat.

It capped off an incredible decade for Francis Ford Coppola, and truly conjures up a nightmarish atmosphere throughout that's seldom been equaled, and perhaps never been surpassed. Apocalypse Now might well be the best movie among Michael Mann's listed favorites, but truth be told, going over his 10 selections for the Sight & Sound Poll makes it clear that all are worth checking out.

