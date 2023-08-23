The Big Picture After a long break, director Michael Mann returns with Ferrari, a film that delves into the fascinating story of Italian racing legend Enzo Ferrari.

The film explores the personal and professional challenges faced by Ferrari, including a tragic accident during the 1957 Mille Miglia race that led to accusations of manslaughter.

Ferrari features an impressive ensemble cast and is set to debut in theaters on December 25, making it a strong contender for the upcoming awards season.

After a hiatus since his 2016 film Blackhat, the legendary director Michael Mann makes a triumphant return to feature film direction. His latest project, Ferrari starring Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, is poised to capture the spotlight during the upcoming awards season. This eagerly anticipated film delves into the compelling narrative of Italian racing legend and entrepreneur Ferrari, set against the backdrop of 1957. As the story unfolds, viewers will witness Ferrari navigating both personal family challenges and the intense preparations for the iconic 1957 Mille Miglia race.

The story of Ferrari is one that Mann has been thinking about for decades. While the pre-production on the film began for Mann in 1993, he explained to Variety that he had been enamored with the famous Italian sportscar manufacturers since 1967, when he first saw a Ferrari in the flesh as a 24-year-old student in London.

“Something rolls by,” Mann said. “It was a Ferrari 275 GTB four-cam. It was just such a gorgeous, sensual sculpture that’s moving. It was just this integration of performance speed and sheer beauty." Almost 60 years later, he's finally telling the story he dreamed about before man even set foot on the moon. “It happened when it happened.”

Image via NEON

What to Expect From 'Ferrari'

Following the tragic 1957 Mille Miglia, the event faced cancellation due to a devastating accident. Behind the wheel of a Ferrari, Alfonso de Portago experienced a tire failure, resulting in a catastrophic crash that claimed the lives of de Portago, his co-driver, and several spectators. In the aftermath of this heart-wrenching incident and amidst growing safety concerns, the Italian government made the solemn decision to terminate the race. The forthcoming film may also explore the ensuing legal battle involving Ferrari, who found himself accused of manslaughter in the aftermath of the tragedy. The allegations stemmed from the fact that the malfunctioning vehicle was one of his own creations. This compelling narrative is rooted in a book authored in 1991 by the late writer and journalist Brock Yates, titled "Enzo Ferrari — The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine."

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari, Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi, Patrick Dempsey, a seasoned racing car driver in real life, in the role of racing car driver Piero Taruffi, Jack O'Connell as racing car driver Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian, and Gabriel Leone portraying Fon De Portago. Dempsey's real-world racing experience makes him a particularly apt choice for the film.

