The death of iconic actor James Caan has sent shock waves through the film industry. The actor, who passed away yesterday at the age of 82, starred in many films, embodying a varied and diverse range of characters. From his role as the hot-headed Sonny Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's mob drama The Godfather to his turn as Buddy the Elf's scrooge of a father in the Christmas classic Elf, Caan was able to lend his rough charm to every role he took.

Many of his past coworkers and collaborators have chimed in to share their grief, and among those expressing their sense of loss over Caan's death is Michael Mann, one of the most acclaimed directors of the second half of the twentieth century. Mann and Caan had a special connection, with Caan having starred in Mann's major motion picture directorial debut, Thief, released in 1981. Thief was a neo-noir heist film that starred Caan as the titular thief, a safecracker who is trying to escape his life in the world of crime. The film was based on a 1975 novel.

In a statement released after Caan's death, Mann made sure to praise his work as an actor, noting that the "...vitality in the core of his being that drove everything from his art and friendship to athletics and very good times." Mann went on to describe Caan's wit and humor, which made Caan such a valued friend and coworker. "I loved him and I loved working with him," Mann added.

James Caan in 'Thief'

RELATED: James Caan Dies at 82

Mann also touched on Caan's work on Thief, and in what part Caan made the role his own, noting that "[h]e reached into the core of his being during difficult personal times to be the rebellious, half wild child, institutionalized outsider Frank, in my first film, Thief. Frank is half Frank, half Jimmy."

James Caan had a long and extensive career, with his final film, Queen Bees, having been released in 2021. Caan is perhaps best known for action films and dramatic roles. However, he also had iconic roles in the psychological thriller Misery, which showcased Caan's abilities to act in roles that require more interior performance. Caan also played comedic roles including, of course, his unforgettable turn as Walter Hobbs in Elf.

Caan's talent will be missed by all. But for those who knew him as a friend, the loss is all the greater. You can read Michael Mann's statement in its entirety below.